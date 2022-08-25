Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date speculation and more

What is the Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date? Star Trek Discovery is currently the flagship TV series for the Star Trek franchise, and it marked Star Trek’s return to TV screens when it began back in 2017. The series has had its fair share of ups and downs, but like most Star Trek shows, has vastly improved beyond its second season.

As it stands, the sci-fi series has a catalogue of four seasons and will soon be returning with a fifth. Star Trek Discovery season 4 was a bold step for the series and certainly ranks as one of the show’s best seasons. The season had a strong overarching premise, as it followed the show’s characters dealing with the consequences of being catapulted 900 years into the future.

So the series has been seriously stepping up its game. But what’s next for the crew of the USS Discovery, and when is the Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date? Well, to help you out, we’ve put together a nifty guide of everything you need to know about the series from all the information that’s available so far. Engage.

Star Trek Discovery Season 5 Release Date speculation

As of August 2022, we don’t know the Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date. However, by piecing together bits of information, it’s possible to put together a pretty good estimate.

Back in January, it was confirmed that Paramount had ordered a 5th season of the Star Trek series. Then, only five months later, fans were greeted with the announcement that production on the season had officially begun. So what can we learn from this about the Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date?

Star Trek Discovery season 4 began filming back in November of 2020, and was released almost exactly a year later in November of 2021. The production did suffer from Covid-19 related disruptions however, so isn’t necessarily the strongest barometer for how long the gap is between filming starting and eventual release. Looking further back, Star Trek Discovery season 3 had around a 15-month gap between the start of filming and its release.

Putting the two together, we’re going to take a punt and suggest that the Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date will be around the July 2023 mark – give or take a few months.

Star Trek Discovery Season 5 plot speculation

With the end of Star Trek Discovery season 4 being so climatic and dramatic, season 5 of the series could really go anywhere. There is no material to follow, and the conclusion to season 4 was pretty open ended after tying up the majority of the plot points. 10-C sent the USS Discovery back to Earth, which in turn committed to rejoining the Federation and help to rebuild it. Nevertheless, here are some avenues that we think the Star Trek Discovery season 5 might want to explore.

One question the series will want to answer is what’s next for Book? The last time we saw him, the character was punished for (temporarily) joining forces with the villainous Tarka by helping people who had been damaged by the DMA. That doesn’t have to be the end of Book’s story, though, and it’s possible that the series could explore his new direction.

Another plotline that Star Trek Discovery season 5 will be almost certain to take a look at is the rebuilding of the Federation. The Federation lost a lot of its power and influence after the cataclysmic event ‘The Burn’, and has struggled to regain its footing. With Earth set to rejoin, audiences could get to see how the Federation re-establishes itself as a force for good in the galaxy and beyond.

Finally, Star Trek Discovery season 5 will no doubt continue to develop the personal relationships of the crew. This has been one of the show’s central components, and there are plenty of unlikely friendships (such as the relationship between Tilly and Saru) which have acted as Star Trek Discovery’s beating heart. In season 5, audiences will surely see Michael Burnham develop her skills as a captain, with the support of the returned Saru, and her other senior staff.

Star Trek Discovery Season 5 cast speculation

Thankfully for fans of the crew, the entire main Star Trek Discovery cast survived the climax of season 4. This isn’t unusual for a Star Trek series, which are typically pretty hesitant to kill off main members of the crew (with the exception of Tasha Yar and Jadzia Dax. We miss you).

This means that audiences can expect to see the return of Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, Tig Notaro, David Ajala, Wilson Cruz, and Blu del Bario.

Who’s likely to be in the Star Trek Discovery season 5 cast?

Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham

Doug Jones as Saru

Anthony Rapp as Dr. Stamets

Mary Wiseman as Tilly

Tig Notaro as Jett Reno

David Ajala as Book

Blu del Barrio as Adira Tal

Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber

Of course, expect a few new faces, as well as the return of some recurring characters like Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance, or David Cronenberg as Dr. Kovich. And, in addition to the cast, it’s been confirmed that long-term Star Trek collaborator Jonathan Frakes will be directing one or more episodes of the season.

Where can I watch Star Trek Discovery season 5?

Star Trek Discovery season 5 is expected to premiere exclusively on Paramount Plus, the new streaming service which is the home to (almost) every piece of Star Trek content.

So, now you're caught up with all the news and speculation related to the Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date