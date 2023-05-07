Star Trek Starfleet Academy release date speculation, cast, plot, news

What is the Star Trek Starfleet Academy release date? A brand new Star Trek series is coming, and we’re just as excited about it as you are.

Star Trek is in a pretty good place right now. New Star Trek movies are in development (though Star Trek 4 is still stuck in the mud) Strange New Worlds is emerging as the new flagship show to carry the franchise along as Picard and Discovery both come to an end. With two Star Trek series ending though, there’s space for new shows to take their place.

While we’re all holding out for Star Trek Legacy, one new series has been confirmed. Here’s what we know about the Star Trek Starfleet Academy release date, cast, plot, and more.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy release date speculation

Star Trek Starfleet Academy release date will likely be scheduled for the first half of 2025, with the series set to begin production in 2024.

This gives plenty of time for script-writing, casting, and much more as the series prepares to launch into the space left behind by the absence of Picard and Discovery.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy cast speculation

There have currently been no announcements in relation to the Star Trek Starfleet Academy cast. With so much still unknown about the series, speculation about who might be in the Star Trek Starfleet Academy cast list is pretty difficult, too.

But that won’t stop us trying! The new Star Trek series seems like it may be set in the post-Discovery part of the Star Trek timeline (more on that later) so this means we could see some returning faces, potentially as lecturers to the new crop of Starfleet Academy students. One name who stands out is Mary Wiseman’s Sylvia Tilly. We can so imagine her training up young Starfleet cadets.

Speaking of the cadets, the Star Trek Starfleet Academy cast will likely primarily consist of young actors in these roles. These will be the main characters in the show, and we currently have a completely blank slate. As Star Trek Starfleet Academy begins production, we should get the first names of the cast coming through.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy plot speculation

The Star Trek Starfleet Academy plot will focus on a group of cadets and their adventures as they come of age while at the famous Starfleet Academy. No specifics have been confirmed however, but the most interesting aspect of the potential plot comes from the statement which was released as part of the announcement for the series.

Part of this statement (which can be found in its entirety on StarTrek.com) reads: “For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years.” The fact that Starfleet Academy has been closed for a century suggests that the show will take place in the 32nd century as Starfleet and the Federation is beginning to recover following on from The Burn.

More details about the Star Trek Starfleet Academy plot will be announced as we get closer to the start of production and its release.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy trailer speculation

The Star Trek Starfleet Academy trailer has not been released. As we’re still a year away from the beginning of production, it’s unlikely that a trailer for the show will release before late-2024.

In the meantime, get those endorphins flowing by re-watching the Star Trek Picard season 3 trailer. You know you want to.

Where can I watch Star Trek Starfleet Academy?

Star Trek Starfleet Academy will be exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus upon its release. Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of all new Star Trek series, and is also where you can watch Strange New Worlds, Picard, Discovery, Lower Decks, and classic Star Trek series like DS9, Voyager, and TNG.

That’s all we know on Star Trek Starfleet Academy for now. To keep up to date with all the other Star Trek series, check out our guides to the: Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date, Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 release date, Star Trek Lower Decks season 4 release date, Star Trek Legacy release date, and the Star Trek Section 31 release date. Or, to shake things up, find out why Jonathan Frakes regrets this awful finale and take a look at our picks for the best TV series of all time.