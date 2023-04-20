Star Trek Legacy release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What is the Star Trek Legacy release date, and what else do we know about the series? After the finale of Star Trek Picard season 3, there’s only one thing on the minds of Star Trek fans across the world: Star Trek Legacy.

Star Trek Legacy is a potential new Star Trek series from the showrunner of Star Trek Picard season 3, continuing on the story of the Star Trek characters from the show. There’s already a lot we know, and a lot we don’t.

Still, there’s a caveat. As Terry Matalas has said unequivocally, Star Trek Legacy is just an idea, and isn’t officially in development. But, the reception to Star Trek Picard season 3 has been overwhelmingly positive, surging into the top ten streaming charts and showing the appetite for more. The cast have also been vocal on wanting to continue the story, and Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10 directly sets up a sequel. With that in mind, here’s our speculation on the Star Trek Legacy release date, cast, plot, and much more.

Star Trek Legacy release date speculation

There is no Star Trek Legacy release date as the series hasn’t been officially greenlit. However, with the success of Star Trek Picard season 3 it seems like official confirmation might not be too far away.

So, Star Trek Legacy could begin some form of production in late-2023 to 2024, which would mean that a Star Trek Legacy release date could be as soon as 2024, or more likely 2025. When and if confirmation does come, we’ll get a much clearer picture.

Star Trek Legacy cast speculation

Thanks to the end of Star Trek Picard season 3, we have a solid idea of who will star in the Star Trek Legacy cast. Naturally, these cast members would be joined by newcomers and guest stars, too.

The Star Trek Legacy cast would include:

Jeri Ryan as Captain Seven of Nine

Michelle Hurd as Commander Raffi Musiker

Ed Speleers as Ensign Jack Crusher

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge

Todd Stashwick as Liam Shaw

Yes, you read that right. If Star Trek Legacy does get made, fans will get to see Todd Stashwick return as Captain Shaw. Terry Matalas has confirmed so himself, saying: ““Should there ever be a spin-off — and let me be clear there is nothing in development at Paramount — but should one day the stars align, there was a plan from day one for Todd [Stashwick] as [Captain] Shaw to be a part of it.”

Continuing, he said, “How, you ask? It’s amazing. And that’s all I will say. And every time Todd and I talk about it, we get chills. And no, it is not a cop-out. It’s kinda incredible and moving and fresh, and I hope one day we get to do it.”

So that’s that then: to the delight of fans, Captain Shaw would be back. Somehow.

Star Trek Legacy plot speculation

The Star Trek Legacy plot would continue on the story of the crew seen aboard the USS Titan (now re-named as the Enterprise-G) under the command of Captain Seven of Nine. In addition, we know that the returning Q will be keeping his watchful eye on the young Jack Crusher, Picard and Beverly’s son.

That’s all we know of the plot points for certain. More broadly, speaking about Star Trek Legacy, Terry Matalas has given an overview of his idea for plot of the show.

“In case you’re wondering, #StarTrekLegacy is what I’d call a spin-off show from #StarTrekPicard. A 25th Century show that explores the Last Generation and the Next…”

Star Trek Legacy trailer speculation

Obviously, there isn’t a Star Trek Legacy trailer yet. There won’t be for some time, either. If the show does get made, the trailer will be expected to drop a couple of months prior to the release.

Where can I watch Star Trek Legacy?

Star Trek Legacy will debut on Paramount Plus and join the ranks of all the other Star Trek series if it does get made. Streaming service Paramount Plus is the home of most Star Trek content, including the Star Trek movies and Star Trek Picard.

How many episodes will Star Trek Legacy have?

Star Trek Legacy will likely have ten episodes. This is speculation of course, but is based on the episode-count of other new Star Trek series like Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks, and of course it’s predecessor: Picard.

That's it on Star Trek Legacy for now.