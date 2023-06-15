Will Starfleet go to war with the Gorn in Star Trek Strange New Worlds? While the history of Starfleet and the Federation is mostly defined by peace, it’s fair to say there have been some blips.

The two most significant wars in Star Trek lore are the Federation-Klingon war and the Dominion War. But, with the reintroduction of the Gorn in Star Trek Strange New Worlds, could there be another war on the horizon?

The Gorn were positioned as major antagonists throughout season one, and now Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 is reminding us that they haven’t gone away. Admiral April was particularly concerned about the threat they posed as attack ships seemed to be headed for the Federation. Does the Federation have a war with the Gorn?

Does the Federation go to war with the Gorn?

So far in established canon, the Federation does not enter a war with the Gorn.

In fact, the first official contact with the Gorn does not take place until Kirk’s famous battle in the episode Arena. To an extent, Star Trek Strange New Worlds is locked in by canon but we also know the showrunners are happy to bend this whenever necessary.

Still, even if Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 1 does seem to be setting us up for more confrontations with the Gorn (and we know this is coming from the trailers, too) it’s unlikely that this will escalate into an all out war because of the events we see play out in TOS. Hopefully, whatever happens, the highly intelligent Gorn won’t simply be portrayed as mindless beasts.

For more on Star Trek, check out our ranking of the Star Trek captains and find out which would survive a zombie apocalypse. Or, read our full Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 review.