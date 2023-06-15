Lanthanites explained in Star Trek Strange New Worlds

What are Lanthanites in Star Trek? Another new episode of Star Trek, another new species. What’s new?

Part of the reason why the Star Trek galaxy feels so 3D and complex is due to the commitment from writers throughout the franchise’s history to adding in new and exciting species. Whether they just look like humans with a few nose ridges (the Bajorans) or shiny black bin bags (the Sheliak) some of the best Star Trek characters around are non-human.

That includes the new chief engineer of the Enterprise in Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2, Pelia. Pelia is shrouded in mystery, but it was revealed that she is a Lanthanite. So what are Lanthanites and what do we know about them?

What are Lanthanites in Star Trek?

Lanthanites are a humanoid species introduced into Star Trek canon in Star Trek Strange New World season 2 with Pelia. What little we know about Lanthanites comes through dialogue from Pelia.

Pelia explains that Lanthanites lived on Earth alongside humans, undetected, for countless years until the 22nd century. It’s unclear what then happened, though it could be that Lanthanites revealed themselves after humans proved that they could be tolerant of alien species.

We also know that Lanthanites have extended lifespans like many Star Trek alien species, and Pelia claims she is well over a century old despite her apparent sprightliness.

That's all we know on Lanthanites so far. As we get to know more about Pelia, we're sure that plenty more will be revealed down the line.