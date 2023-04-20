Star Trek Section 31 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What is the Star Trek Section 31 release date? Star Trek is officially in an era of resurgence. While Star Trek Discovery and Star Trek Picard are coming to an end, they’re paving the way for their replacements.

Off the back of this, a new Star Trek movie has been officially confirmed, and it’s set to star a Discovery fan-favourite character. We are, of course, talking about Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. She will be leading the new movie, titled Star Trek Section 31, as the Star Trek character Emperor Philippa Georgiou. So there’s lots to be excited about. Here’s everything we know about the Star Trek Section 31 release date, cast, plot, and more!

Star Trek Section 31 release date speculation

The Star Trek Section 31 release date is currently unconfirmed. However, based on the fact that production is set to begin on the movie this year, it’s possible that the Star Trek Section 31 release date could come as soon as late-2024.

Star Trek Section 31 was officially confirmed on April 18, 2023 after years of speculation (including that it would be a TV series). Providing a comment to StarTrek.com about the announcement, Michelle Yeoh said, “I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long,”

“Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!”

Keeping things ticking over will be Olatunde Osunsanmi as the director (having previously worked heavily on Discovery) with Craig Sweeny, who also has a background in Discovery, taking charge of the script.

Star Trek Section 31 cast speculation

There is currently only one Star Trek Section 31 cast member confirmed: Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Georgiou.

It’s likely that while there will also be other Star Trek actors returning as their characters at some point (although we can’t say who, more on that in the plot section), the Star Trek Section 31 cast will most likely feature new characters.

This is because it is not a direct continuation (or prequel) to a series, though it does have strong links to Discovery. It will also revolve around Section 31, and the character we meet from the organisation will be new to the audience.

Who is confirmed for the Star Trek Section 31 cast?

Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Phillipa Georgiou

Star Trek Section 31 plot speculation

The Star Trek Section 31 plot will explore the workings of Section 31 and Phillipa Georgiou’s involvement in the shadowy organisation.

The details of this are potentially the most exciting aspect of the new movie, because there’s so much scope for what a Section 31 movie could focus on.

THR reports Star Trek Section 31 will aim to be a blend of Mission Impossible and Guardians of the Galaxy. Meanwhile, the official statement gives a very vague overview of the Star Trek Section 31 plot. “In Star Trek: Section 31, Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past.”

That doesn’t give much away, and our biggest question is: in what part of the Star Trek timeline is Star Trek Section 31 due to be set? At the end of Discovery season 3, Phillipa Georgiou travelled back in time and left the 32nd century. However, it was never confirmed what time she went back.

Now we’ll find out. Will she go back to the pre-TOS era and help found Section 31? Will she show up in the 24th century and influence Section 31 activity during the Dominion War? What about the new 25th century, as seen in Star Trek Picard season 3? So much exciting potential.

Star Trek Section 31 trailer speculation

There is currently no Star Trek Section 31 trailer, unfortunately.

This is because production on the movie is yet to begin. As soon as it does, we may start to get official images and a teaser before a full trailer is finally revealed.

Where can I watch Star Trek Section 31?

Star Trek Section 31 will be available to watch exclusively on the streaming service Paramount Plus upon its release.

Paramount Plus is the home of the majority of Star Trek content, with new Star Trek series debuting on the platform, which also hosts the Star Trek movies.

