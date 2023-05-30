Is Spider-Verse 2 streaming? How to watch the new animated movie

Is Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse 2 streaming? Miles Morales is back for more multiversal animated chaos. The psychedelic world of Lord and Miller’s take on Spidey has opened the door for a sequel aiming to push the comic book boundaries even further.

This week sees our favorite animated Spider-Man return to screens with the Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date. Given the fact that its predecessor was one of the best movies to feature Spidey on the big screen, expectations are higher for this than just about any of the new movies hitting cinemas this year.

So if you’re hyped to see the follow-up to one of the best animated movies in years, we’ve got you covered on how to watch Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse 2 as soon as possible. Prepare your brain for scrambling, because we’re headed into the multiverse.

Where can I watch Spider-Verse 2?

Spider-Verse 2 swings into cinemas on Friday June 2, 2023, and you can only see it at the multiplex for now.

Naturally, movie theaters are the ideal home for one of the most hotly anticipated 2023 movies of them all. And we expect Spider-Verse 2 to be well worth a journey to the cinema, given we’re getting more than 200 different Spidey variants. A cookie for whoever can spot them all.

Is Spider-Verse 2 streaming?

Spider-Verse 2 isn’t streaming just yet, but we certainly expect to see it become available before the end of the year.

This will be one of the biggest movies of the summer, and it’ll do very well at the box office. After that, though, we expect you to be able to watch it in the comfort of your own home via some of the best streaming services and pause it on each Spider-Man variant. After all, there are loads to spot.

Is Spider-Verse 2 on Netflix?

Spider-Verse 2 isn’t on Netflix yet, but we’ll keep an eye out to see if it becomes available to stream soon. The shifting tides of the Netflix catalogue mean that we can’t be sure if and when you’ll be able to watch Spider-Verse 2.

Is Spider-Verse 2 on Disney Plus?

No, Spider-Verse 2 isn’t on Disney Plus just yet, and we can’t be sure whether it ever will be.

Sony and Disney have a complex agreement about the rights to the Spider-Man movies, which has seen the previous Spider-Verse movie fall in and out of the Disney Plus catalogue. We’ll let you know if Spider-Verse 2 makes its way to the Mouse House’s platform.

Is Spider-Verse 2 on Prime Video?

Spider-Verse 2 isn’t on Prime Video yet, but the first movie is available to rent or buy. We’d expect Spider-Verse 2 to join its predecessor as a premium option via Prime Video in the near future.

Is Spider-Verse 2 on Blu-ray?

Spider-Verse 2 hasn’t come to Blu-ray just yet, but we expect to see it somewhere around September 2023. There’s usually around a three-month window between a movie’s cinema release and its Blu-ray debut, so we expect to see Spider-Verse 2 on disc around the fall this year.

So that's how to watch Spider-Verse 2 for now.

