Is Andrew Garfield in Across the Spider-Verse? Thanks to Doctor Strange and that little nerd from Earth-199999 Spider-Man, fans have come to expect a certain level of cameo in films starring the Wallcrawler.

It's not the fault of Spider-Man fans, though. No Way Home started this by making all of our dreams come true by bringing back two of the best Spider-Man actors of all time, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. So how can Spider-Verse 2 live up to that moment?

Well, the honest answer is, by being pretty amazing (Check out our Across the Spider-Verse review here) and the film's got over 200 Spider-People in it, does it really need to bring back versions of the Web-Head we've already seen in old Spider-Man movies? Well, if you've clicked this article, you clearly want to know the answer to that question. So is Andrew Garfield in Across the Spider-Verse? Warning spoilers ahead.

Is Andrew Garfield in Across the Spider-Verse?

Yes, Andrew Garfield appears in Across the Spider-Verse, although it’s archive footage of him, not newly filmed material. During Miguel’s explanation of “Canon Events” and the reveal that every Spider-Man must lose their police captain, we see Garfield mourning the death of George Stacy.

The footage taken is from the end of The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) after Curt Connors, aka the Lizard, has mortally wounded George. You can watch the police captain pass away for yourself below if you want (Now that we’ve written that, it seems a little odd).

Could Andrew Garfield be in Beyond the Spider-Verse?

If No Way Home proved anything, it’s that anything is possible in a Spider-Man film these days. We’re predicting that Garfield and Maguire will both show up in Spider-Verse 3, but what do we know? We thought the Inheritors were going to be the real villains in Across the Spider-Verse.

