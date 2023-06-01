Is Across the Spider-Verse streaming? How to watch the new Spider-Man

Is Across the Spider-Verse streaming? After far too long, Miles Morales is back for another adventure across the Spider-Verse, and this time, he’ll be joined by a whole legion of Spider-Man variants.

It’s a great time to be a Spider-Man fan, but with the Spider-Verse 2 release date finally upon us, it’s time to answer the big question. Which of the Spider-Man actors is best? Wait, no, not that. You want to know how to watch Spider-Verse 2. So is Across the Spider-Verse streaming? Don’t worry. We’ve got the answers you seek, and we’ve even explained if it’s on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video.

Where can I watch Across the Spider-Verse?

Across the Spider-Verse is a theatrical exclusive, and that means one thing. If you want to see Miles’s next big adventure, you’re going to have to get your mask on and swing on over to your local multiplex.

Is Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix?

Across the Spider-Verse isn’t available on Netflix at the time of writing; however, it will be available to stream on the service by the winter of 2023.

Why? Well, Sony inked a deal with Netflix towards the end of 2021, which means that for the next five years, all Sony Pictures films head to Netflix after their theatrical and home entertainment windows. Unfortunately, this is a US-only deal, so if you live outside of the States, you’re out of luck.

Is Across the Spider-Verse on Disney Plus?

Across the Spider-Verse isn’t available to stream on Disney Plus yet, but the film will hit the streaming service eventually. We just have to wait for Netflix’s aforementioned exclusive window to expire. Which means you may be waiting until 2025.

Is Across the Spider-Verse on Prime Video?

Across the Spider-Verse will be available to stream on Prime Video once its theatrical window expires, although it won’t be available for free. Instead, you’ll have to pay or rent a digital copy.

Is Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray?

No, Across the Spider-Verse isn’t available in any home entertainment format just yet, but we expect it to be available by the Autumn of 2023 once it’s finished its theatrical run.

