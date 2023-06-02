Why did Miles Morales become The Prowler in Spider-Verse 2? Huge Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse spoilers ahead; before we explain this part of the ending, you’ve been warned!

One of 2023’s most jaw-dropping new movies just swung into cinemas, and as we gleefully announced in our Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse review, it’s perfection.

But what the heck was up with that intense final Spider-Man twist? Here’s what we figure out about the question: why did Miles Morales become The Prowler in Spider-Verse 2?

Why did Miles Morales become The Prowler in Spider-Verse 2?

The Miles Morales from Earth-42 became The Prowler because the radioactive spider that bit our Miles came from there, which meant Earth-42 never had a Spider-Man, which resulted in a darker reality.

It’s a bit tricky to say precisely why Earth-42 Miles became The Prowler, but it likely has to do with his uncle’s influence and the loss of his father.

If no Spider-Man existed in Earth-42, there was no positive inspiration for anyone to take up the mask, unlike our Miles’ story in the original 2019 film. This perhaps meant that Earth 42’s Miles was led down the wrong path by his uncle or was overcome by grief regarding his father’s death and came out the wrong end of it.

It is certainly a darker world with no Spidey. That much is evident. The exact ways this rippled in the characters’ lives will probably be revealed in the sequel film.

