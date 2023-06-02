Do Miles and Gwen get together in Across the Spider-Verse? The first Spider-Verse movie teased a special connection between the Miles Morales of Earth-1610 and Gwen Stacy of Earth-65. Still, the pair’s relationship was slightly complicated by the fact they live in different dimensions.

In the new Spider-Man film Across the Spider-Verse, though, the invention of a handy dandy dimension-hopping watch reunites the couple. It’s every bit as heartwarming as you’d expect, and we loved the film (check out our Across the Spider-Verse review here).

But if you’re here, you’re not here for our thoughts on Spider-Man movies (It’s excellent and easily one of the best movies we’ve seen this year). You want to know if the star-crossed spider-lovers (OK, we’re never writing that again) make it official. So do Miles and Gwen get together in Across the Spider-Verse? Warning spoilers ahead.

Do Miles and Gwen get together in Across the Spider-Verse?

No, Miles and Gwen don’t get together in Across the Spider-Verse despite having a really strong connection and the younger Spider-Man obviously having a crush on his interdimensional friend.

While Gwen clearly has some feelings for Miles (it’s difficult to tell if those feelings are romantic), she’s held back by her fear surrounding the fate of all the other Gwens across the Spider-Verse who have fallen in love with Spider-Man. While she doesn’t explain it in the film, if you’ve seen The Amazing Spider-Man 2, you know what Gwen’s ultimate fate normally is.

Gwen normally meets her end at the hands of the Green Goblin, falling from a high place, and Spidey fails to catch her. This all goes back to the original Gwen Stacy, who died in Amazing Spider-Man The Amazing Spider-Man #121 when Norman Osborn threw her off the George Washington Bridge.

