The Percy Jackson series cast, characters, and actors

Who’s in the Percy Jackson series cast? For years, fans have done their best to try to forget about those movies. You know the ones. And it finally seems they’ll have the best excuse to ditch what once was and rejoice in the oncoming series due to take on the novels by Rick Riordan.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, set to be one of the best TV series on the Disney Plus streaming service this year, will follow a younger, brighter version of the titular teen demigod as he navigates a whole new mythological world. The fantasy series has been long-awaited, and fans have already pointed out just how good the casting is for their favorite characters.

So, we’ve taken the liberty of breaking down the Percy Jackson series cast, looking into what they’ve done before, who they play, and how they fit into Percy’s world. Perfect for brushing up on your ancient history before the Percy Jackson TV series release date drops.

Percy Jackson series cast and characters

The main Percy Jackson series cast list:

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

Glynn Turman as Chiron/Mr. Brunner

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus/Mr. D

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Percy Jackson is the star of this story, and it all kicks off when he learns that he’s actually the son of Poseidon. Naturally, dangers and destruction come with his standing as a demigod, and he takes to a place known as Camp Half-Blood, which serves as a training facility for other children like him. If you think about it, it’s kind of like Harry Potter, but for gods instead of wizards.

Walker Scobell takes on the role of Percy in this adaptation, and you’ll most likely recognize him from one of the best Netflix movies, The Adam Project. This is because he hasn’t done much else aside from this, other than the Paramount Plus movie Secret Headquarters. Looks like Scobell could grow up to be one of the best actors in the action movie zeitgeist if he keeps this up!

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Much like Percy, Annabeth is also the child of a demigod — Athena. She’s a storied resident of Camp Half-Blood, having lived and trained there for five years. Annabeth is wise, witty, but also stubborn. She’s also quick to judge when first meeting people, which doesn’t make her the most friendly of kids. Ultimately, she’s often dragged down by her strong sense of hubris but always manages to get herself (and often her friends) out of trouble.

Jeffries’ on-screen career first began in the drama series Empire, in which she appeared as Lola for six episodes. From there, she’s appeared in a handful of TV movies and other TV shows, and most recently played Norah in the 2022 Idris Elba movie Beast.

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Grover is Percy’s best friend, but he’s also a secret satyr. What’s a satyr, you ask? Well, they’re nature spirits that are often depicted in mythology with horse-like legs and hooves. Unlike some of the others, he’s not a fighter, but does become immensely dedicated to helping and protecting his friends, namely Percy.

Grover wants to be like his father and uncle before him and become a Searcher. Until then, he has to prove himself by accompanying young demigods to Camp Half-Blood.

Simhadri, who plays Grover, is mostly known for his voiceover work in children’s animated series, such as The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, and Mira, Royal Detective. He also appeared in the 2022 Cheaper by the Dozen reboot.

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

Our first and only full mortal on this list, Sally, is Percy’s mother. She met Poseidon when she was young, and the two fell in love. He offered to build her a palace at the bottom of the ocean so she could live out an easier life (goals), but she turned him down. When Percy was older, she lied by telling him that his father was “lost at sea.” After this, she married Gabe. Throughout the series, her life is constantly put in peril on the basis of who her son is, but she never fails to love him as a mother should.

She’s played in the series by Virginia Kull, who’s appeared in some of the most dramatic TV shows ever. The Good Wife, The Affair, This Is Us, and Big Little Lies are all shows she’s earned roles in, and she also appeared in the 2017 follow-up of Twin Peaks.

Glynn Turman as Chiron/Mr. Brunner

It’s everyone’s favorite camp counselor: Chiron! As the activities director of Camp Half-Blood, Chiron becomes something of a guiding force for the young demigods. He’s also a centaur, which makes sense considering this…well, half-human, half-horse look. While he worked at Yancy Academy, he went under the alias ‘Mr Brunner.’ He’s a father figure, teacher, and mythological creature all rolled into one.

In the movies, he was played by James Bond himself, Pierce Brosnan. In the new series, he’s played by Glynn Turman, who first began as a child actor on Broadway. On the movie side of things, he’s had roles in Gremlins, Burlesque, Super 8, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. His TV background is also pretty extensive, with roles in the likes of Payton Place, Hawaii Five-O, The Twilight Zone, and Fargo.

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus/Mr. D

Mr. D is the Greek god of wine, orchards, and theater. As you can imagine, this makes him the residential party god. He’s the camp director of Camp Half-Blood, a role which was placed upon him as a punishment from his father Zeus. As camp directors go, he may not be the best. He actively tries to make the kids believe that he doesn’t care about them, mostly because of how much he hates heroes. (That said, he does care about them a little.)

Jason Mantzoukas is someone you’ll recognize from his work in Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Good Place. Basically, if you watch any of the best comedy series, you’ll spot him somewhere. He first began his career as part of the Upright Citizens Brigade, a famous comedy and improv theater, and was taught by Amy Poehler. He’s also a podcaster and is currently co-hosting How Did This Get Made?

Everyone in the Percy Jackson series cast

The full Percy Jackson series cast list:

