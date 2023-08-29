Is One Piece live-action streaming? How to watch new Netflix series

Is One Piece live-action streaming? The time has come. After more than 1,000 episodes of the anime series, Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats are about to make their live-action bow. Expect plenty of high seas action.

One Piece has been wowing audiences for more than 20 years, translating Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga series into one of the best anime series ever made. The only surprise is that it has taken this long for one of the best streaming services to step in and try to adapt One Piece into a contender to be the best TV series based on an anime.

The One Piece live-action release date is now upon us, with Iñaki Godoy leading the One Piece live-action cast as Monkey D. Luffy. He’s a keen young seafarer determined to track down the titular One Piece treasure and become King of the Pirates. We all want to see that, so here’s how to watch One Piece live-action on the major platforms.

Where can I watch One Piece live-action?

The live-action version of One Piece is streaming exclusively on Netflix from Thursday August 31, 2023.

Netflix seems to have shelled out a healthy budget to bring the world of One Piece to the small screen, so this could be one of the streaming highlights of the year. If you’re the sort of person who has already watched One Piece in order (perhaps even more than once), then this is a whole new spin on that story.

Is One Piece live-action streaming?

Yup, you can keep up with the antics of Luffy by streaming the One Piece live-action series on Netflix. This could be one of the best Netflix series of the year, so it’s definitely worth paying the Netflix price for a while yet.

Is One Piece live-action on Netflix?

Good news, pirate fans! You can sail the seven seas with One Piece live-action exclusively on Netflix. It’s not available anywhere else. This could be a coup for Netflix, which is already a killer destination for anime fans thanks to the likes of Demon Slayer.

Is One Piece live-action on Disney Plus?

Nope, you can’t stream One Piece live-action on Disney Plus and we’d say it’s as likely to show up there as we are to become the Pirate King. That’s not very likely, in case you were confused.

You can, however, watch some great anime with your Disney Plus subscription. One of the best shounen anime, Bleach, is available if you have the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle, as is the new anime Tengoku Daimakyō.

Is One Piece live-action on Prime Video?

The One Piece live-action series isn’t currently available on Prime Video, but we’ll let you know if it shows up. It’s unlikely to be available for streaming via your subscription, but could be added as a premium rental/purchase option.

Is One Piece live-action on Blu-ray?

The One Piece live-action series hasn’t immediately been announced for a Blu-ray release, but it’s definitely a possibility. Physical media releases aren’t guaranteed for Netflix originals, but they’ve shown willingness to do it when the demand is there.

