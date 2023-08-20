Thor 5 has one massive problem to solve, says Taika Waititi

The MCU has given us a lot of things, but it has never yet given us a fifth movie in a franchise. Thor 5 could be the film to break that record, with new movies for the God of Thunder and the rest of the Thor cast very much under discussion as additions to the list of Marvel movies in order.

Taika Waititi has directed the last two of the Thor movies in order, including Ragnarok – lauded by many as one of the best movies the MCU has delivered to date. He’s been talking about the Thor 5 release date in a new book ‘Thor: Love and Thunder The Official Movie Special’, and it’s the best Marvel villains he’s thinking about.

Waititi (via ScreenRant) said the enormous shadow cast by Cate Blanchett as Ragnarok baddie Hela presents a problem for future Thor adventures, which need to match up to her malevolent brilliance.

He said: “What is left to do to him? It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome.

“I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable.”

There’s no doubt that Hela won us over as more than a match for our Asgardian hero and any future Thor baddie will have to live up to that. We had a lot of time for Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, as we explained in our Thor 4 review, but Hela was on another level.

We don’t know for sure that it will be Waititi behind the camera when Thor 5 happens, but he seems keen to pick up the story in the wake of the Thor Love and Thunder ending. He also explained that Thor is uniquely suited to exploring the cosmic side of any upcoming Marvel movies.

Waititi said: “There’s a fun element to him and he has a casualness and a sort or swagger about him when he visits these worlds and encounters these aliens that I don’t think you’d get when it’s an earthling traveling through space exploring the universe.”

We’d be fully on board with seeing Waititi and Chris Hemsworth work together again for Thor 5. Together, they’ve reinvented one of the best MCU characters and turned him into a true highlight of some of the best superhero movies around.

