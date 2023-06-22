Did you spot this secret MCU skrull from Guardians 3?

The MCU isn’t exactly known for it’s crazy marketing techniques. After all, who needs it? The MCU has been making billions of dollars no problem for decades now, with most of the best MCU characters and Marvel movies doing the leg work.

But for the Secret Invasion release date, it’s come to light that there’s actually been an Easter egg hiding in plain sight way back from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release. It’s not quite hidden in the superhero movie itself, but rather, on the red carpet.

In case you’ve forgotten, or you haven’t got around to watching the new Marvel series just yet, Skrulls are reptilian humanoids that can shapeshift. In other words, they could be anywhere. But this Skrull, revealed to be hiding in the background of this Marvel Twitter post, doesn’t seem to bother with the usual disguise.

Take a look for yourself. At first, there’s nothing particularly eye-catching in the picture itself, apart from some colorful poster work.

But, if you look closely, you’ll see a familiar-looking creature standing casually in the background. Some Disney intern waiting to make coffee for execs? Nope, that’s a Skrull! And he’s got a nifty little suit.

We’re not sure if he’s waiting around for Samuel L. Jackson to show up, or what else he could possibly be doing at the Guardians 3 premiere, but it’s certainly a fun little bonus for Secret Invasion fans.

We’ll admit, this the first time we’ve taken notice of this little green man, but we reckon you didn’t spot it either, right? Well, it’s got us thinking about what else Marvel could be hiding in their marketing, so we’ll be keeping a firm eye out with all future posts. Who knows what they could be hiding next?

