Are the Secret Invasion opening credits AI art? The new Marvel series Secret Invasion starring Samuel L Jackson, has finally hit Disney Plus, and it’s already stirring up controversy.

This is hardly the first Marvel Cinematic Universe project to cause an outcry. Still, the Secret Invasion release date was marred by accusations that the Marvel series‘ creepy opening credits used art generated by Artificial intelligence. So did the Secret Invasion opening credits use AI art?

Are the Secret Invasion opening credits AI art?

Secret Invasion’s moody opening credits were generated by artificial intelligence. According to the Secret Invasion director Ali Selim, the credits were designed by Method Studios — an award-winning global VFX company that’s worked on countless Marvel projects — using AI.

“When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?” Selim told Polygon. “We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.”

Check out Secret Invasion’s AI credits below:

The decision to use AI art for the credits has sparked outcry online, and it’s easy to see why. There are fears across the creative industries (Including journalism. Yes, it’s a creative industry) about the impact AI may have on these fields.

While I can understand the thematic reasons for using art created by AI for a show about deception and duplicity, I can’t say I’m thrilled that a job that would typically have gone to a graphic designer or artist has instead gone to a machine. I think Marvel should have read the room (The use of AI to create art is part of the reason for the 2023 Writers Strike) and got a human to paint the Secret Invasion credits.

If you want to know more about the Skrull's invasion of Earth, we have plenty of articles for you to enjoy. We've explained exactly what S.A.B.E.R. is, revealed how many Skrulls are living on Earth, and listed five key differences between the Secret Invasion TV series and comic storyline.

