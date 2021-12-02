Secret Invasion MCU series bringing back Maria Hill

After a brief absence, Maria Hill is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cobey Smulders is reprising the character in Secret Invasion, an upcoming Disney Plus TV series.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that, indeed, Maria Hill is coming back to the side of Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury. The last time we saw them properly together was the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene, when they were both victims of the Snap. Maria makes a brief appearance at the end of Avengers: Endgame, at Tony Stark’s funeral, but that was mostly to let us know she’s back, alive and kicking.

We knew Nick Fury would be involved in Secret Invasion from the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which has the former SHIELD director on vacation in a space colony. We don’t know much about the plot of Secret Invasion, other than it’ll continue the story of the refugee Skrulls from Captain Marvel. The namesake comics crossover has the Skrulls invading Earth and posing as humans, but the MCU is taking a different tact in how the shape-shifters are perceived and understood.

Other confirmed cast members include Ben Mendelsohn, who’s coming back as Skrull leader Talos, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Christopher McDonald, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Killian Scott. Kyle Bradstreet is developing the sci-fi series, with Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim attached to share directing duties across the six episodes.

Secret Invasion is part of Marvel’s growing presence on streaming service Disney Plus. So far, we’ve had WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, with Hawkeye currently airing. Secret Invasion is expected sometime in 2022, among She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms Marvel.

We’ll let you know more when we can – in the meantime, you can learn more about Kate Bishop and Pizza Dog in the ongoing series Hawkeye.