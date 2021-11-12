She-Hulk teaser gives first glimpse of ‘Hulked-out’ Tatiana Maslany

Marvel have offered our first look at Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk in a new teaser released as part of Disney Plus Day. It can be viewed on the streaming site as part of Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney Plus Day Special.

The teaser starts with Maslany on a yoga mat – doing a downward dog, maybe? – and the voiceover states; “I’m Jennifer Walters. And I’m a normal lawyer.”

A pair of white-and-purple sneakers jump into frame, followed by green legs. We see the back of a purple-and-white suit, green arms and long black hair. The voiceover continues; “Well, not that normal.”

We then see the Hulk-Banner hybrid that we became familiar with in Endgame, AKA Professor Hulk, explaining the situation to Jennifer, his cousin. The glasses-wearing Hulk says; “These transformations are triggered by anger and fear” to Jennifer, who is wearing a headset in some kind of high-tech laboratory setting.

It is currently unclear if Walters gains her superpowers from a blood transfusion from Bruce, as her origin story in the comics tells us.

The most intriguing part of the teaser comes at the end. Both Bruce and Jennifer appear to be holograms and both are in 1970s styling. Bruce (in his normal human form) has longer, curlier hair, 1970s-style glasses and a denim shirt with a large collar. Jennifer is wearing a red-and-orange plaid jacket and 70s-style silk blouse.

Jennifer looks directly at the camera and says; “Don’t make me angry. You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry,” which is a nod to The Incredible Hulk series from the 1970s. Is this time-travel? Is this a meta, self-referential nod to the Hulk TV show? Time will tell.

Neither Tim Roth – who is reprising his villainous role of Abomination, or Jameela Jamil, who will be playing a super-strong supervillain – appear in the teaser.

Frustratingly, we don’t currently have release dates for She-Hulk or Moon Knight but early 2022, possibly before Ms Marvel debuts in ‘Summer 2022,’ could be likely.