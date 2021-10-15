Samuel L Jackson announces that Secret Invasion MCU TV series has started filming

Production has started on the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Samuel L Jackson celebrated being back in the franchise with a quick Instagram post, poking fun at his demise from Avengers: Infinity War.

In the selfie, Jackson is wearing a black t-shirt with his character Nick Fury fading away from the snap at the end of Infinity War. Of course, he comes back in Avengers: Endgame, but Jackson seems to view his resurrection as a metaphor for his own career. “Verified, time to get back in the groove,” he captions the picture. “Happy to be back on the attack!” He includes a #fuckthatsnap for good measure.

Secret Invasion is a spin-off from Captain Marvel that carries on exploring the Skrull presence on Earth. It’s been established that shape-shifting aliens have been walking among us for quite some time, and this story will delve a little further into how much they’ve changed things for mankind. It’s based on the comic storyline of the same name Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Mark Morales, and Laura Martin, though so far the MCU’s played it quite differently by making the Skrulls more sympathetic.

Last we saw, Jackson’s Fury is already in space, per the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Sometimes you have to go really out of the way for a good holiday. Ben Mendelsohn is reprising his role as Skrull leader Talos for the show, and Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, and Christopher McDonald are all confirmed to appear.

Kyle Bradsheet, a writer and executive producer on sci-fi series Mr Robot, developed the project for streaming service Disney Plus. Secret Invasion is expected to premiere as part of Marvel Phase 4 sometime in 2022.

Thankfully, you don’t have to wait that long for more small screen Marvel action, as Hawkeye arrives this November. The Marvel onslaught continues.