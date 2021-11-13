Ms Marvel coming summer 2022 to Disney Plus

Of the MCU shows coming up after Hawkeye – Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms Marvel – only one has been given an approximate release date. The Ms Marvel teaser that was released during Disney Plus Day had a date of Summer 2022. We have also seen some glimpses of the character suited up in Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney Plus Day Special.

The trailer introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Muslim Pakistani-American teenager from Jersey. Her voice-over starts with; “It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world.” Her best friend Bruno says; “maybe now they do.”

Kamala gains her powers from the Terrigen Mists and adopts the persona of Ms Marvel, due to idolising Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in the MCU). In the teaser, we see her on a rooftop in what looks to be a homemade version of the blue and red suit. She says to Bruno; “I got this, right?” before flying off.

Ms Marvel’s powers include being a polymorph who can elongate and alter her size and sometimes change her appearance entirely. She can rapidly heal after changing back to her normal appearance.

One of the main villains that Ms Marvel faces is The Inventor, who does not appear in the tease. It is currently unclear which villains Ms Marvel will face in the show. We do know, however, that Kamala’s crush Kamran has been cast – he will be played by Rish Shah. Kamran goes on quite a journey in the comics, but it remains to be seen if this will be the case in the show.

We don’t currently know if Ms Marvel being given a release window means that it will be the first of the next three MCU shows to come to Disney Plus. There is still a chance that one or both of Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac and She-Hulk starring Tatiana Maslany could be released earlier in 2022.

In the meantime, stay up-to-date with what we know about Marvel’s Phase 4.