How to watch Hawkeye – when can you stream the new Marvel series?

When can you start watching Hawkeye? The last of the original six Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting a namesake production, and it’s a TV series on Disney Plus. Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton isn’t alone, though, because new archer on the block Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) is with him too.

Hawkeye promises to be a more grounded story than we’ve seen Clint involved in previously. No Infinity Stones (that we know about), no intergalactic invasions (that we know about), and none of his avenging allies knocking about (that we know about). Instead, it’s him helping Kate, a young wannabe-Avenger, after she lands herself in a spot of bother. And there’s Lucky the Pizza Dog, who we definitely know about.

Since this is on the small screen, as opposed to the action movie blockbusters Marvel Studios usually puts out, we figured we’d keep you in the know on exactly when and where you can catch weekly episodes of Hawkeye. Consider us your trusty canine companion for streaming times! Just, y’know, not a dog. Anyway!

When can I watch Hawkeye?

You can see the first episodes of Hawkeye on Wednesday, November 24, at 00:00 PST / 03:00 EST / 08:00 GMT, via Disney Plus. The sci-fi series will premiere with two episodes, before moving to one a week for the remainder of the run.

This is the same release schedule every Disney Plus MCU project has followed, from WandaVision to Loki, to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which all ran midweek, too. Opening with a double-episode gives us plenty of time to get a feel for what to expect for the rest of the show, and look, we’ll never complain about having something to look forward to on Wednesdays.

Where can I stream Hawkeye?

Hawkeye is available exclusively on the streaming service Disney Plus, the platform dedicated to the House of Mouse and all its properties. Unlike Netflix, Disney Plus maintains a weekly release schedule for its TV shows, meaning you have to wait a week after each episode to get the next.

Of course, you could just wait five weeks and then binge the lot, but then you’d miss out on all the theorising and discussion! Not to mention leave yourself open to spoilers on Marvel Phase 4. In any case, you’ll need to be subscribed to Disney Plus to catch the series because, as yet, none of these projects have been available anywhere else.