Is Kang in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The heroes of the MCU have a new overarching nemesis, in the form of Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror, and he’s likely to appear throughout Marvel’s Phase 5 as we approach the Avengers Kang Dynasty release date and the Avengers Secret Wars release date. Now, with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date finally here, many fans are wondering if the MCU character will show his face in outer space.

The Marvel movie is pretty stacked when it comes to the Guardians of the Galaxy cast. So, is Kang in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or is he being saved for an appearance in another new movie down the line?



No, Kang is not in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. There isn’t even a mention of any Kang Variant in the new James Gunn movie, in fact. And, there’s no tease of his whereabouts in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ending and post-credit scenes.

After the events of the Ant-Man 3 ending, we know that the Council of Kangs are ready for war. However, there was clearly no need for any of them in this MCU movie, which makes sense as this was more of an event to say goodbye to the Guardians of the Galaxy rather than set up the future.

We’ll have to wait for The Marvels release date to see if Kang shows up there now. We also know that a version of him, known as Victor Timely, will be part of the Loki season 2 release date.

