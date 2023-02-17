Who are the Council of Kangs in Ant-Man 3? Move over, the Illuminati. There’s a new multiverse squad in town. If you’re reading this, you’re probably well aware that this article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp, Quantumania — but for the avoidance of doubt, let me tell you that it definitely does, so if you don’t want to be spoiled, portal away now!

Kang the Conquerer is enough of a problem in and of himself, but what about a whole bunch of Kangs? None of this bodes well for the multiverse, but it will probably make Marvel’s Phase 5 pretty exciting, so allow us to break down the Council of Kangs in Ant-Man 3 and what role they play in the superhero movie.

Who are the Council of Kangs?

The Council of Kangs is a gathering of different Kang Variants across the multiverse, led by the Prime Kang.

Throughout Ant-Man 3, Kang the Conquerer implies that he was exiled to the Quantum Realm but doesn’t explain who by. However, in the Ant-Man 3 ending and post-credit scenes, it becomes clear that he was exiled by the Council of Kangs.

The Marvel villain later explains to Ant-Man character Janet van Dyme that part of his aim in taking over other worlds is to kill all the other Kang variants, so he is the only one. So, it’s clear why the Council of Kangs might not be a fan of that.

Specifically, we are introduced to the Council of Kangs in the mid-credits scene, as three Kang Variants seemingly hear of the Conquerer’s death in the Quantum Realm and discuss their concerns about an unknown threat touching the multiverse.

Then, these three Variants discuss how someone (presumably the Prime Kang) has called “all of us” to try and fight against this unknown threat — cue hundreds of Kangs appearing via teleport. Although the Council of Kangs isn’t referred to by name, it matches the Council as we know them in the Marvel comic books and suggests that big things are coming for the Kang Dynasty.

