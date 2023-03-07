Will Gamora be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will reunite the MCU’s most dysfunctional heroes for their first feature-length adventure since Avengers Endgame, and it looks like a few of our favourite heroes won’t make it out alive.

Not that the Guardians aren’t used to loss. The big Marvel villain Thanos killed ‘our‘ Gamora (Zoë Saldana) during the events of Infinity War, and a different version of the MCU character was pulled out of time to replace her in Endgame.

At the end of that Marvel movie, it was suggested that the Guardians would try and hunt down this new Gamora, but we haven’t seen much evidence of that in Thor Love or Thunder of the Guardian’s Christmas special. So will Gamora be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? Warning spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 ahead.

Will Gamora be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

Yes, Gamora is in The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Thanos’s favourite daughter (sorry, Nebula) features heavily in the upcoming film’s trailers and marketing.

We don’t know where Gamora is, but we know she’s not dressed like the other team members in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer, so we imagine she’s not a team member when the superhero movie begins.

