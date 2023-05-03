Do Star-Lord and Gamora get back together in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Romance isn’t the first thing you look for in a superhero flick, but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t invested in the on-again-off-again love story between Star-Lord and Gamora.

Ever since their first appearance in the MCU, the star-crossed lovers Peter Quill and Gamora have been intriguing to watch. The MCU characters started off as enemies, before falling for one another, until Marvel villain Thanos killed Gamora and broke Quill’s heart. Thanks to the power of time travel movies, a version of Gamora still exists in the Marvel movie universe, but she is not the same woman Quill fell in love with.

With the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date finally here, we get another chance to see the pair sharing each other’s company, but do Star-Lord and Gamora get back together in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 or is their fairytale ending off the cards?

Do Star-Lord and Gamora get back together in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

No, despite Peter Quill’s best efforts, Star-Lord and Gamora do not get back together in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. When the pair are forced to work together to save Rocket, Quill tries desperately to remind Gamora of the beautiful relationship they once shared, but she’s having none of it.

To be fair to this version of Gamora, she quite literally isn’t the same person who fell in love with Star-Lord and does not have the sentiment or feelings Quill does. Throughout the latest MCU movie, Gamora makes it very clear to Peter that he should realise this and move on, but such is the power of grief. He just can’t seem to let go.

In the new movie, Gamora tells Peter that the woman he pines for sounds more like Nebula, which leads to a funny moment where it seems he considers his feelings for the grouchy android. That doesn’t last long, though, and he perseveres with Gamora.

By the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ending, Gamora does seem to soften a little and even admits she thinks the relationship they had would have been fun. Perhaps if we see the two characters again – maybe for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 release date – we will see Gamora finally succumb to Star-Lord’s charms once more.

