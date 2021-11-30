Spider-Man producer says Tom Holland embodies everything about Peter Parker

For years now, Spider-Man fans have argued over which actor played the Wallcrawler best. The common answer is that Tobey Maguire’s anxious and nervous performance made him the best Peter Parker, that Andrew Garfield’s sense of humour made him the ultimate Spidey, and that Tom Holland’s take on the character for the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the perfect fusion of the two.

It seems that Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal agrees with the latter take. In an interview with Fandango, Pascal said that while she believes all of the actors to don Spider-Man’s webbed pyjamas have been “excellent” it’s Tom Holland who has “embodied everything about Peter Parker that everybody was looking for.”

“I think each of the actors brought their own kind of humanity to the character,” she opined. “All of them are brilliant and Tom is singular. I think that he’s embodied everything about Peter Parker that everybody was looking for. He’s funny and charming and a fantastic athlete and a wonderful actor, and he has such humanity.”

This isn’t the first time Pascal has sang the incumbent Spider-Man’s praises. In an interview with GQ, Holland previously said he didn’t want to be playing the Wallcrawler when he was in his thirties. Still, Pascal said, she wanted to do “like 100 more” Spider-Man movies with him, joking: “I’m never going to make Spider-Man movies without him. Are you kidding me?”

It seems that wheels are already in motion behind the scenes to make more Spider-Man action movies with Holland, although Sony hasn’t confirmed anything just yet. During the same Fandango interview, Pascal said, “[No Way Home] is not the last of our MCU movies.”

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” she explained. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. It just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is part of Marvel’s Phase 4 and swings into theatres on December 15. If you want to know more about the future of the MCU, check out our guide on Doctor Strange 2.