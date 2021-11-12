No, Daredevil isn’t getting an MCU reboot

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Daredevil isn’t getting a Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot. It was reported by a number of outlets that X-Men movie scribe David Hayter had told fans at London MCM Comic-Con that Marvel Studios was working on a new adaptation of the man without fear.

Hayter, though, has since downplayed these comments, explaining he misremembered reports from the trades. “Since this seems to be trending,” he tweeted. “No, I did not ‘confirm’ a Daredevil reboot. I mistakenly thought I’d read in the trades that it was happening, and I would love to see it. (And yes, I’d love to write it.) But I have no inside information whatsoever.”

While some will be disappointed with the news that Marvel isn’t (as far as Hayter knowns) developing a new take on Daredevil, it does have one silver lining. It means that there’s a chance Charlie Cox – who played Daredevil for the streaming service Netflix – may yet once again don Matt Murdock’s horned super-suit once again.

Ever since the Daredevil TV series was cancelled and the rights to the character reverted back to Marvel Studios, fans have been eager to know if Cox’s interpretation of the character would be wrapped into the MCU proper. There have been plenty of rumours over the years that Cox will eventually appear, but at the time of writing, nothing’s come of it.

Since this seems to be trending… No, I did not “confirm” a Daredevil reboot. I mistakenly thought I’d read in the trades that it was happening, and I would love to see it. (And yes, I’d love to write it.) But I have no inside information whatsoever.https://t.co/jfPkQu76kx pic.twitter.com/TJtltS0nuO — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) November 11, 2021

The most pernicious rumour right now is that Cox’s Matt Murdoch will represent Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in a courtroom scene during No Way Home. Fans actually thought they’d spotted him in the No Way Home trailer, but the IMAX version of the teaser proved it wasn’t him.

That doesn’t mean that he won’t be in the action movie, though. We’re expecting quite a few surprises in Spidey’s third MCU outing, so who knows? Maybe Parker and Murdoch will finally meet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theatres on December 17, and all three seasons of Daredevil are available now on Netflix.