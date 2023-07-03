Is Insidious 5 streaming? How to watch the new horror movie

Is Insidious 5 streaming? There’s a new Insidious movie heading out into the world, with Insidious: The Red Door set to pick up after the events of Insidious 2 and focus again on the Lambert family’s struggles with the demonic inhabitants of The Further.

Veteran Insidious actor Patrick Wilson is in the director’s chair this time around, helming a sequel to the first two Insidious movies in a shift away from the prequel installments of the previous pair of new movies in the franchise. Dalton (Ty Simpkins) is now at college, but the demons of the past – both literal and figurative – won’t leave him and his dad Josh (Wilson) alone.

The Insidious world has given us some of the best horror movies of the last decade, so you’ll immediately be asking how to watch Insidious 5 in the wake of the Insidious 5 release date. We’ve got you covered on all of the options, including its availability on the best streaming services.

Where can I watch Insidious 5?

Insidious 5 makes its spooky debut in cinemas on Friday, July 7, 2023. It’s a theatrical exclusive for now.

The only way to see Insidious: The Red Door is to head to theaters because Sony Pictures is releasing this exclusively on the big screen. And there’s nothing like experiencing the jumps and jolts of a ghost train ride horror in the cinema, so it’ll be well worth your time.

Is Insidious 5 streaming?

Insidious 5 isn’t on streaming services just yet, so you’ll have to head to the multiplex.

You’ll have to wait for Insidious 5 to finish its theatrical run before you can watch it online in the comfort of your own living room. In the meantime, prepare some cushions to hide behind.

Is Insidious 5 on Netflix?

Insidious 5 isn’t on Netflix just yet, but we expect it to make it over there in time for Halloween.

Sony and Netflix have a first-look deal when it comes to streaming rights, and we expect the streamer to snap up the new Insidious movie as soon as possible. Most of the best movies in the franchise are there already.

Is Insidious 5 on Disney Plus?

No, Insidious 5 isn’t on Disney Plus, and we don’t think it’s likely to be available there in the near future. Disney had no hand in making the movie, and Sony already has a deal with Netflix.

Is Insidious 5 on Prime Video?

Insidious 5 isn’t available on Prime Video for now, but it will be available to rent or purchase very soon. It’s unlikely that Insidious 5 will become a free streaming option for Prime subscribers though.

Is Insidious 5 on Blu-ray?

No, Insidious 5 isn’t on Blu-ray yet, but it will be on disc as soon as it finishes its theatrical run. While you wait, you can pick up the other Insidious movies in a variety of formats and box sets.

