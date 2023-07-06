Insidious 5 cast, characters, and actors

Meet the Insidious cast and characters. Back in 2010, horror movie maestro James Wan redefined terror for a new generation when he released the terrifying Insidious, a film about ghosts, demons, and other things that go bump in the night.

It’s no exaggeration to say Insidious is one of the best horror movies of the last decade or so, and it put Wan on the path to superstardom (They don’t let just anyone make superhero movies like Aquaman, you know). Still, as much as we love Wan, it’s impossible to deny a lot of Insidious’s success is down to its wonderful cast.

So as the Insidious 5 release date is upon us and as director Patrick Wilson has brought back all of our old favorites from across the franchise (Trust us, we just finished watching the Insidious movies in order, we know this stuff), we thought it would be fun to break down the complete Insidious 5 cast as well as their characters.

Ty Simpkins as Dalton Lambert

We met Dalton Lambert during the events of the first Insidious movie, where the sinister Lipstick-Face Demon trapped the young boy’s astral form in The Further. Thankfully Dalton’s dear old dad, Josh, managed to rescue him from the clawed clutches of his captor, although that wasn’t the end of the story.

In Insidious 5, it looks as though the mental blocks put in place to keep Dalton safe from The Further have crumbled, and he once again finds himself tormented by friends from behind the Red Door. Ty Simpkins played Josh in the first Insidious film, and he’ll reprise the role in the new movie. You may recognize Josh from his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (he’s in Iron Man 3 and Endgame) or from The Whale, which he starred in last year.

Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert

Josh Lambert’s no stranger to the paranormal. The poor guy has been tormented by ghosts and demons his entire life (Not that he remembers that). When we met Josh in Insidious, he was a firm non-believer in the paranormal, but his experiences in The Further and run-in with the Lipstick-Face Demon changed that.

Poor Josh spent the majority of Insidious 2 possessed by the murderous Parker Crane, aka the Bride in Black. Thankfully Josh was able to steal his body back, but Insidious 5 will see him come face to face with beings from beyond the veil once again.

Patrick Wilson has played Josh since the first film and is a frequent collaborator of James Wans. You’ll probably recognize him from The Conjuring movies or maybe even as the DC villain Ocean Master. You’ll be able to see Wilson next when the Aquaman 2 release date rolls around, and he’s set to appear in the Conjuring 4 as well.

Rose Byrne as Renai Lambert

Poor Renai, first she lost her son to a demon, then her husband got possessed by a dangerous serial killer. Is it any wonder she spends the majority of these films screaming and running in terror? That’s exactly what we’d do if we lived in a haunted house.

In all seriousness, Rose Byrne does great work in these films as a distressed mother who’s desperately trying to protect her kids from unimaginable horrors. Byrne is, of course, a tremendous actor and a veteran of the small and silver screen. She’s probably best known for playing Ellen Parsons in the thriller series Damages or for her work in one of the best comedy movies of recent years, Bridesmaids. You can see her next in the animated movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Lin Shaye as Elise Rainier

The psychic lynchpin of the Insidious movies, Elise Rainier, was such a popular character that the third and fourth films are all about her. Elise was critical in saving Dalton from The Further, and even when she was killed, she couldn’t be stopped. Elsie returned from the next life to help Josh claim his body back from the Bride in Black. If being dead doesn’t stop you from kicking ghost butt, then you know you’re a badass.

A veritable scream queen, Lin Shaye’s appeared in basically every horror franchise ever, most notably A Nightmare on Elm Street, Critters, Amityville, Ouija, and The Grudge. With a filmography like that, is it any wonder Wan wanted her in his movie?

Andrew Astor as Foster Lambert

The middle child of the Lambert family, Foster did not have much to do in the Insidious films so far, but to be fair, he was 10 when we last saw him, so it’s not like we expected him to get in a fistfight with a demon. Astor’s not got many credits under his belt (his last role was in Insidious 2), but we’re excited to see what he brings to the film.

Joseph Bishara as Lipstick-Face Demon

You can’t have an Insidious film without a great monster, and none have ever been as terrifying as the Lipstick-Face Demon. Also known as the Man With Fire on His Face, the Red-Faced Demon, or Sixtass, it doesn’t matter what you call him.

This creature is malice made manifest and spent the first movie terrorizing the Lamberts when it attempted to steal Dalton’s body. While he only made cameo appearances in the sequels and prequels, there were clues this monster still had plans for the Daltons, which will finally come to fruition in Insidious 5.

Joseph Bishara is an interesting actor. He’s played the demon in all the Insidious films, and seems to be Wan’s go-to monster man as he’s played demons and monsters in The Conjuring movies and the Annabelle films, although he wasn’t Gabriel in Malignant. Fun fact, though, he’s also the composer on a lot of Wan’s films as well, including Malignant.

Sinclair Daniel as Chris Winslow

Hiam Abbass as Professor Armagan

Juliana Davies as Kali Lambert

Steve Coulter as Carl

Peter Dager as Nick the Dick

Justin Sturgis as Alec Anderson

David Call as Smash Face / Ben Burton

Stephen Gray as Sick Kid

Robin S. Walker as Supervisor Robbins

Leigh Whannell as Specs

Angus Sampson as Tucker

Bridget Kim as Sorority Girl #1

Logan Wilson as Paige

Kasjan Wilson as Young Dalton / Young Josh

Mary Looram as Mourner (as Mary Frances Looram)

Adrian Acosta as Frat Boy #1

AJ Dyer as Frat Bro #2

Kalin Wilson as Server Frat Boy (as Kal Wilson)

E. Roger Mitchell as Dr. Bower

Dagmara Dominczyk as Priest (voice)

