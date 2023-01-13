Gran Turismo movie release date, trailer, plot, cast and more

What is the Gran Turismo movie release date? If you own a PlayStation, chances are that you know about the hit racing game Gran Turismo. From shiny vehicles to roaring engines, there is a lot to love about this IP. And now, the highest-selling video game franchise under the PlayStation brand is heading to the big screen.

That is right, folks! We are getting an all-new sports movie based on a story involving the beloved video game. However, let’s be honest, the Gran Turismo games aren’t exactly well-known for their detailed stories, and at first glance, you could be concerned about which direction the flick will take. You may wonder if this will just be a cursed video game movie or purely a visual adrenaline fest.

The good news is that the new movie has more to it than you’d originally think, with a juicy plot to keep us all hooked. To break down all the information, we’ve gone through all the major questions regarding the upcoming release. From the Gran Turismo movie release date, plot, cast and more – we’ve left no stone unturned.

Gran Turismo movie release date

Good news, speed hounds! It has been confirmed that the Gran Turismo movie release date is August 11, 2023.

This date was first revealed in 2022 by Sony, and filming for the action movie officially wrapped early this year. But unfortunately, since we are still in the beginning of 2023, there is always the possibility that issues with post-production or reshoots can cause delays.

For now, the film is still on track (yay). We will keep you posted if any new developments derail the set dates.

Is there a Gran Turismo movie trailer?

Currently, there is no Gran Turismo movie trailer just yet. However, fear not, racers, Sony has given us some content to hold us over in the meantime.

In January 2023, the studio released a sneak peek of the upcoming film. In the teaser, we see the Gran Turismo cast chat about the flick while cars zoom around the racetrack behind them. Since the Gran Turismo movie release date is only in August, this clip will have to hold us over for a few months’ time.

An official trailer will likely only hit the screens in mid-2023. In the meantime, you can watch Sony’s teaser clip down below:

Gran Turismo movie plot

The Gran Turismo movie plot follows a teenage Gran Turismo player named Jann Mardenborough, who becomes a real professional race car driver. But, although we know the film’s premise, plot details are still pretty sparse about what will befall Jann exactly as he leaves the world of gaming and heads to the actual racetrack.

According to Sony’s sneak peek video, the cast claims that the new film’s plot is pretty juicy, and that plenty of drama will follow. Not only is it a story full of speed and adrenaline, but it is a romance movie, too, with a young racer falling in love in tandem with embracing his new career.

The cast also points out in the clip that Gran Turismo is a movie based on a true story. Back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Nissan and Sony Interactive Entertainment ran a contest where players of Gran Turismo had the chance to compete for the opportunity to become a professional racer. Mardenborough was one of the finalists that would go on to make a real career for himself in the highspeed profession.

If the film sticks to the events of the real-life story, we may even see Mardenborough’s crash in 2015. However, that would involve a time skip as Mardenborough was well into his career at that point. So any big crashes are just pure speculation on our part… for now. We will let you know if any more details about the movie’s story head our way.

Gran Turismo movie cast

The Gran Turismo cast features some well-known A-listers as well as some exciting fresh faces. David Harbour from the sci-fi series Stranger Things fame is on board as a leading star. Similarly, Lord of the Rings cast alumni Orlando Bloom is up to bat as well.

Archie Madekwe, known for his appearance in the horror movie Midsommar, will be portraying the main character of the action movie Jann Mardenborough. While Josha Stradowski will be taking on the role of Jann’s rival Nicholas Capa.

Here is the Gran Turismo movie cast list:

David Harbour as Jack Salter

Orlando Bloom as Danny Moore

Darren Barnet as Matty Davis

Archie Madekwe as Jann Mardenborough

Djimon Hounsou as Jann’s father

Geri Halliwell as Lesley Mardenborough

Daniel Puig as Jann’s brother

Richard Cambridge as Felix

Josha Stradowski as Nicholas Capa

Thomas Kretschmann

Emelia Hartford

As you can see from the above list, the Gran Turismo movie cast list is stacked. There will be plenty of characters for movie fans to keep track of, to say the least. It should also be noted that not everyone’s part has been disclosed just yet – so we are excited to see just who will be helping Jann on his journey to the big time.

For more highspeed content, here are our guides to how to watch the Fast and Furious movies, and the best Fast and Furious characters. Or if you are a David Harbour fan, why not check out everything we know about the Stranger Things season 5 release date?