House of the Dragon: Ser Criston Cole, Rhaenyra’s guard, explained

Who is Ser Criston Cole, the Kingsguard who seems so loyal to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen? As it’s set hundreds of years before the War of the Five Kings, House of the Dragon doesn’t fetaure any of our favourite Game of Thrones characters. Instead, as you might expect, the fantasy series focuses on the royal family, aka the Targaryens.

As we follow this incestuous brood of Valyrians, we’ve been introduced to a host of family members, friends, and servants who serve the Targaryens. Many of these figures will play a significant role in shaping the future of Westeros, but few play as significant a role as Ser Criston Cole.

But who is this knight, and what lies in store for him? Well, like a dutiful maester, we’ve compiled an article that breaks down everything you could possibly need to know about Cristen Cole. Warning spoilers for the House of the Dragon TV series ahead.

Ser Criston Cole’s Early life

Criston Cole was born in the Dornish Marches to a steward serving House Dondarrion. He rose to prominence during a grand tourney to celebrate the birth of Viserys’ first son (Viserys’ coronation in the books), where he defeated Prince Daemon in a duel. After his victory, Criston asked for Rhaenyra’s favour, and she threw him a laurel of flowers.

After his success at the grand tourney, he was elevated to the King’s Guard and served as Rhaenyra’s sworn shield. Basically, he was a personal bodyguard for the queen in waiting and was a loyal servant. Criston protected Rhaenyra from a boar when she wandered into the King’s Wood and was there when she saw the White Hart.

Ser Criston Cole’s relationship with Rhaenyra

Sometime after the King’s Wood hunt, Criston was seduced by Rhaenyra, and the pair entered a sexual relationship. This is a pretty major deviation from the book, where the pair’s relationship is only ever the subject of rumour and gossip.

Here we enter the realm of the book Fire and Blood entirely, and the show may change some aspects of the source material, so take all this with a pinch of salt. Following Rhaenyra’s marriage to Laenor Velaryon, the pair continued their affair. Criston eventually offered to take the princess across the sea to the Free Cities, where they could be together.

Not wanting to give up the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra spurned Criston’s advances and, to add insult to injury, took Ser Harwin Strong as a lover. Following this insult, Criston abandoned his allegiance to Rhaenyra and began to court the favour of Queen Alicent. The former bodyguard began championing Rhaenyra’s half-brother Aegon’s claim to the Iron Throne.

Ser Criston Cole’s role in the Dance of Dragons

When Viserys I died, Criston and Queen Alicent conspired to keep Rhaenyra (and her husband Daemon) off the Iron Throne. They kept the death of Viserys a close secret, and Criston himself crowned Aegon king, making him Aegon II.

This act split the kingdom in two. It was well known that Viserys had wanted Rhaenyra to inherit the throne, and as such, several lords threw their support behind the disinherited princess, while those who did not want to be ruled by a woman supported Aegon.

The war became known as the Dance of the Dragons, and the two factions waged a bitter war that effectively weakened the House of the Dragon severely. Criston, now known as the Kingmaker for his role in crowning Aegon, did well from the war, though. He was named Hand of the King and the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, making him one of the most powerful men in the Seven Kingdoms.

Ser Criston Cole’s Death

Criston’s luck ran out during the dying days of the war. While campaigning in the Riverlands, his force was routed by Rhaenyra’s forces, and he was trapped.

With his army broken, Criston offered his own life in exchange for his men’s freedom, but he was denied. The Kingmaker was pelted with arrows and died in the mud of the Riverlands. After the slaughter, his head was cut from his body and used as a trophy.

