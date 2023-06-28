Super-Skrulls in Secret Invasion explained

What are Super-Skrulls? The latest episode of the new Disney Plus show, Secret Invasion, may have introduced a horrifying new alien threat to the MCU.

We’re not talking about the rebel Skrulls who are currently plotting to take over the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’re talking about something far more dangerous. In Secret Invasion episode 2, we get our first hint of Super Skrulls, a concept comic fans will be very familiar with, but they may be new to those more familiar with the Marvel movies.

So what are Super Skrulls? What threat do they pose to the MCU, and are they really capable of defeating the Avengers? Well, we’ve been through S.H.I.E.L.D’s top-secret documents to bring you everything you need to know about the Skrull’s deadly new weapon. Warning spoilers for the new Marvel series ahead.

What are Super-Skrulls?

Super-Skrulls are enhanced Skrulls who, through surgery and advanced technology, are given the ability to use the superpowers of several Marvel superheroes at once. Super-Skrulls also retain the shape-shifting powers of ordinary Skrulls.

While several Super-Skrulls appeared during the Secret Invasion storyline in the comics, the best-known character to use the designation is Kl’rt, one of the Fantastic Four’s recurring enemies.

Super Skrulls in Marvel comics

While there are several Super-Skrulls in Marvel comics, the best-known version is Kl’rt (known simply as Super-Skrull), a longtime enemy of Marvel’s first family, aka the Fantastic Four. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Kl’rt first appeared in Fantastic Four #18, where the Skrull emperor Dorrek VII sent him on a mission to attack Reed Richards and his family.

To give Kl’rt the edge on his superpowered targets, Skrull scientists gave him the combined abilities of the Fantastic Four, including the pyrokinetic abilities of the Human Torch, the Invisible Woman’s invisibility and force fields, the strength of The thing, and Mister Fantastic’s elasticity.

While Kl’rt ultimately could not destroy the Fantastic Four, he became a thorn in the family’s side, regularly attacking them at the behest of the Skrull Empire. While Kl’rt was the first Super-Skrull introduced in the comics, he was far from the last.

During the events of the Secret Invasion comic event, several other Super-Skrulls, who’d been given the powers of Earth’s mightiest heroes, attacked the planet.

Known Super-Skrulls:

Ard’ran: Possessed the telepathic abilities of several X-Men

Biff Bison: Possessed the combined abilities of Colossus, Dazzler, Cyclops, and Nightcrawler

Chrell: Possessed the combined abilities of the Fantastic Four

Criti Noll: Possessed the combined abilities of Hank Pym, Black Panther, Quicksilver, and Vision

Godkiller: Possessed the combined abilities of Battleaxe, Thundra, Titania, Beta Ray Bill, and Volcana.

Pagon: Possessed the combined abilities of Elektra, Colossus, and Invisible Woman

Kl’rt: Possesses all the powers of the Fantastic Four

Rl’nnd: Possessed the combined abilities of Colossus, Cyclops, Nightcrawler, and Wolverine

Veranke: Possessed the abilities of Spider-Woman

Mr. Waspwind: Possessed the combined abilities of Dazzler, Gambit, Iceman, Nightcrawler, and Wolverine

X’iv: Possessed the combined abilities of Daredevil, Elektra, and Cloak and Dagger

Super-Skrulls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

In the MCU, Super-Skrulls appear to be Gravik and the rebel Skrull’s secret weapon that they’re developing to combat the threat of the Avengers assembling.

While we haven’t seen one of these gene-hanced warriors in the flesh yet, we did see New Skrullos scientists working on splicing the abilities of Groot and several other MCU heroes into the body of one Skrull.

Only time will tell quite how dangerous these rebellious Skrulls truly are, but Gravik seems to believe they’ll be capable of going toe-to-toe with the Avengers.

