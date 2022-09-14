House of the Dragon: who is Daemon Targaryen?

Who is Daemon Targaryen? House of the Dragon has taken us back to a time before Robert’s Rebellion, the Mad King, and the coming of Endless Night. The fantasy series is set when the Targaryens are at the height of their power with an entire platoon of dragons under their control.

Yet within the royal house, different factions vie for control of the Iron Throne. One of these groups seems to be led by Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of King Viserys. When we first meet Daemon in the drama series, he’s the heir to the throne, but his own ambition and recklessness undermine whatever chance he may have to sit on the Iron Throne.

But who is Daemon Targaryen, really? What role will he play in shaping the future of the Seven Kingdoms, and why is he the way he is? Well, if you want to know about Daemon, we’ve consulted with the meters of Hightower to bring you a full history of the rogue prince. Warning: spoilers for House of the Dragon ahead.

Daemon Targaryen’s early life

Born the second son of Prince Baelon Targaryen, Daemon enjoyed a comfortable early life spent playing with dragons and his older brother Viserys. At just 16, he was knighted, and his grandfather King Jaehaerys gifted him the Valyrian blade Dark Sister – the sword used by Queen Visenya during Aegon’s Conquest. He also took the vast red dragon Caraxes as his personal mount.

Unfortunately, his life of pomp and privilege ended when he was married off to Lady Rhea Royce for political reasons. Daemon hated the Vale of Arryn and spoke disparagingly about his wife, calling her his “bronze bitch”.

It was during the Great Council that gathered to address Jaehaerys looming succession crisis that Daemon saw a way to escape his hated life in the Vale. He championed his brother Viserys’ claim to the throne, knowing that this would make him the heir apparent should his older brother die.

Viserys was crowned King, and he named Daemon his heir and Commander of the City Watch of King’s Landing. As we saw in the TV series, this was an attempt to limit Daemon’s power, but the prince took the ragtag guards and formed them into a 2,000-man-strong army. Renaming them the Goldcloaks, this new order practised brutal justice, maiming and mutilating the criminals of King’s Landing.

As Viserys struggled to conceive a male heir, Daemon was convinced he’d inherit the throne and made a big mistake. After the death of Viserys on Baelon Targaryen, he cruelly named the child “Heir for a Day”, enraging the King.

Exile and war in the Stepstones

In response, Viserys named his daughter Rhaenyra heir and disinherited Daemon. The scorned price took Caraxes and flew to Dragonstone, where he stewed on his lost throne. He attempted to declare himself the true heir and marry his mistress Mysaria.

His plans, however, amounted to nothing when Rhaenyra sailed out to meet her uncle. The pair had always enjoyed a close relationship, and she convinced Daemon to drop his false claims. Daemon then distracted himself from his lost throne by waging war against the Crab Feeder, a corsair admiral in the employ of the Triarchy.

Eventually, Daemon would ally with Corlys Velaryon and with the power of his dragon combined with the Velaryon army, he claimed the Stepstones as his own petty kingdom. Surprisingly, Daemon chose not to rule as King and turned the lands over to Viserys. This act reconciled the brothers, but their reunion was a brief one.

Viserys believed that Daemon was grooming Princess Rhaenyra as part of a plan to seize the crown for himself finally. Viserys exiled his brother once again, and Daemon fled to the Stepstones. While exiled, he married Laena Velaryon, the daughter of Corlys, and the pair explored the free cities for several years. During this time, Viserys opinion of his brother softened, and he again invited Daemon back to court, presumably because Rhaenyra was married to Laenor Velaryon.

Marriage to Rhaenyra Targaryen

Unfortunately, both Laena and Laenor died soon after. Some believed that Daemon had played a role in their untimely deaths. This, however, gave Daemon the opportunity he’d been waiting for all his life, and he took Rhaenyra as his wife.

The pair married secretly on Dragonstone, but Viserys soon found out and was furious at his brother and daughter. Dispute this, and under pressure from the small council Viserys did not disinherit Rhaenyra, but those at court began a plot to circumvent the King’s wishes.

Daemon and Rhaenyra’s marriage led to them having two children Prince Aegon the Younger and Prince Viserys, but it was not a happy union. Daemon was not to his Queen and had multiple affairs.

Eventually, Viserys passed away, but before Rhaenyra could be told about her father’s death, Ser Criston Cole crowned her younger half-brother King Aegon II, sparking a civil war that would ruin the kingdom and break the Targaryen dynasty’s power base.

Daemon Targaryen and the Dance of the Dragons

During the early days of the war, which would become known as the Dance of the Dragons, Daemon had his wife crowned Queen and began courting the great houses of Westeros while looking for allies. The Starks, Greyjoys, Tullys, and Arryns sided with the Queen, while the Baratheons and Lannisters were for the young king.

The war was brutal, and Daemon was an active participant. On the battlefield, he captured Harrenhal, and he had Aegon II’s son Prince Jaehaerys assassinated. However, the prince was as much a hindrance as a help, and his old enemies, the Triarchy, sent a fleet to support Aegon II.

In the end, Daemon died fighting Aemond Targaryen, the second son of Viserys I. The pair met in the skies above Harrenhal, where they fought on dragons. Daemon managed to slay his nephew but fell into the God’s Eye lake below. Caraxes washed up on the lake’s beach, but Daemon’s body was never discovered.

