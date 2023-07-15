Foundation season 2 release schedule – when is episode 2 out?

What is the Foundation season 2 release schedule? Apple’s most ambitious science fiction story is back on our screens with the return of Isaac Asimov adaptation – and utter mind-bender – Foundation.

Foundation on Apple TV Plus continues to tell the story of the Galactic Empire, led by three clone emperors, and the band of exiles forming a colony in the Outer Reach on the basis of a complex mathematical model put together by psychohistorian Dr Hari Seldon (Jared Harris). It might not sound all that sexy, but this is definitely one of the best sci-fi series out there today.

In the wake of the Foundation season 2 release date, we’ve delved into the future of one of the best TV series on screens to bring you the Foundation season 2 release schedule. You won’t need the Prime Radiant to keep up with this.

Foundation season 2 episode 2 release date

Foundation season 2 episode 2 is coming to Apple TV Plus on Friday July 21, 2023 at 12am PT/3am ET.

All of the key members of the Foundation cast, including Lee Pace and Lou Llobell, are back for more in this second season. The Empire is in turmoil amid the corrupted DNA scandal, while the Foundation’s heroes are together at last.

The first Seldon Crisis might be out of the way, but there’s plenty more chaos to get through before we work out whether the mathematician’s plan to save humanity will play out as he has always hoped.

Foundation season 2 release schedule

There are new episodes of Foundation season 2 on Apple TV Plus every Friday, until the 10-episode run of the show comes to an end.

You can read our Foundation season 2 episode 1 recap to find out about the first episode.

We have episode titles for all of the remaining installments too, so we can put together a few ideas for what might happen next as we delve into Hari Seldon’s psychohistory and his cataclysmic crises.

Here is the Foundation season 2 release schedule:

Foundation season 2 episode 1, “In Seldon’s Shadow”: July 14, 2023

Foundation season 2 episode 2, “A Glimpse of Darkness”: July 21, 2023

Foundation season 2 episode 3, “King and Commoner”: July 28, 2023

Foundation season 2 episode 4, “Where the Stars Are Scattered Thinly”: August 4, 2023

Foundation season 2 episode 5, “The Sighted and the Seen”: August 11, 2023

Foundation season 2 episode 6, “Why The Gods Made Wine”: August 18, 2023

Foundation season 2 episode 7, “A Necessary Death”: August 25, 2023

Foundation season 2 episode 8, “The Last Empress”: September 1, 2023

Foundation season 2 episode 9, “Long Ago, Not Far Away”: September 8, 2023

Foundation season 2 episode 10, “Creation Myths”: September 15, 2023

Where can I watch Foundation season 2?

Foundation season 2 is available to stream exclusively on Apple TV Plus, along with the whole first season.

If you want to subscribe to one of the best streaming services in order to experience this lavish adaptation of Asimov’s magnum opus, then we’ve got a treat for you.

