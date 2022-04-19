Foundation season 2 release date – what’s next for the sci-fi series?

What is Foundation season 2’s release date? In 2021, Apple TV Plus gifted its subscribers with one of the most exciting sci-fi series seen in recent years, Foundation. Based on Isaac Asimov’s novels of the same name, the show tells a far-reaching story filled with clones, galactic rebellion, and mystical visions. With such a massive story, and intriguing characters, it is understandable why viewers are already dying for more.

Foundation follows Dr Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), who predicts the impending fall of the Empire thanks to his impressive psychohistory theory. Learning the future of the galaxy, Hari sets out to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization – but the Empire isn’t too keen on his blasphemous intentions. In the first season of Foundation, viewers saw plenty of drama, surprising revelations, and were left with several cliffhangers that needed answering.

Thankfully, The Digital Fix is here to help all you Cleon enthusiasts. Here we break down everything you need to know about Apple TV Plus’s TV series! Below we answer your burning questions about the Foundation season 2 release date, trailer, plot, and more. Warning minor spoilers ahead!

Foundation season 2 release date

Bad news, sci-fi fans, Foundation season 2 currently doesn’t have a set release date. However, we do know that the next chapter in the epic story is definitely on its way. Back in October 2021, it was announced that the series had been renewed for a second season.

Star Leah Harvey, who plays the role of Salvor Hardin, has also revealed via Instagram that principal photography is taking place in Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands.

So, with all this information in mind, it looks like production on Foundation season 2 is speeding along with no delays in sight. Considering that the show is already in the filming stage, it seems like we can expect the epic sci-fi to return to our screens as early as 2023 (fingers crossed). We will keep you posted as we wait for a firm release date.

Foundation season 2 trailer

There is no trailer for Foundation season 2 just yet (upsetting, we know). This is unlikely to change anytime soon either, as filming for the next instalment is still underway. We will be sure to update you as soon as we learn any new developments on potential teaser clips.

Until then, you can catch up on the first season of Foundation on the streaming service Apple TV Plus. The platform only costs $4.99 or £4.99 per month and includes a seven-day free trial. You can sign up for Apple TV Plus through our link here.

Foundation season 2 plot

There is no official synopsis for Foundation season 2’s plot. However, thanks to the cliffhanger ending of season 1, and statements from the show’s cast and crew, we can begin to paint a speculative map about where the story will be heading in the next chapter.

At the end of the first season, we saw some clone conspiracies, murder, and the beginning of the end of the Empire. We saw the Foundation survive the first Seldon crisis and gain an alliance with the outer reach. We also learned that Brothers Dawn (Cassian Bilton), Day (Lee Pace), and Dusk (Terrence Mann) are not identical clones of Cleon I. This clone revelation was a double whammy as Brother Dawn was killed for being impure – while, in actual fact, all the clones are genetically different.

Following the finale of season 1, one of the big questions left is: Is the genetic dynasty over after Brother Dawn’s death? There are now no new clones or pure genetic material left to continue the long-spanning dynasty of the Empire. David S Goyer, creator of the series, spoke to Newsweek about the future storylines involving the Cleon clone plot thread.

“Part of the fun of the show moving forward [is] we’ll be seeing how different the various Cleons are,” he said. “It’s part of the jazz that we’re playing with Terrence, Cassian and Lee because, even though they’re the same actors, some of the characters are going to be very different. One of the things that’s exciting about this monkey wrench, that’s thrown into the Genetic Empire, is what does that do when you introduce chaos into that system?”

Another big question mark is the storyline between Salvor and her mother Gaal, who were reunited over 100 years after Hari Sheldon explained that Salvor’s visions weren’t his doing. The two manage to intercept one another thanks to some time-travelling antics. In the second season, we will likely see these two strangers develop their relationship and work together too.

Since Foundation is based on Isaac Asimov’s novels, many may think that they can turn to the literary works for future clues in season 2. One of the upcoming stories that book fans may be aware of is that Hari Seldon set up two Foundations at opposite ends of the galaxy. So we may just get to see where this secret society is and why it was founded in the first place in Foundation season 2.

However, unfortunately, this TV adaptation of Asimov’s work isn’t that simple, friends. Since season 1 differed greatly from Asimov’s story, it is safe to say that Foundation season 2 will follow suit and span out into new narratives and plot points.

But, saying that, the second Foundation was mentioned in season 1, so we are betting that it will appear in some aspect at least. We are also expecting more Seldon crises in the upcoming chapter that the Foundation will have to face and survive.

In an interview with Collider, Goyer assured fans that all the cliffhangers and open-ended plot threads will be brought up again and resolved. “If there’s a question that we haven’t answered, there’s a reason why we haven’t answered it. It’s not because we forgot about it. It’s ‘watch this space’.”

So it looks like we will have to cling to Goyer’s promises and keep our eyes peeled for any more story hints that pop up for the time being. Stay tuned for more Foundation season 2 plot updates.

Foundation season 2 cast

The good news is that we will see both familiar faces and some new ones in the upcoming season of Foundation. Jared Harris is expected to return as Hari Seldon, while Lee Pace, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton will be back as the Empire’s Cleon clones. Leah Harvey will also reprise the role of Salvor Hardin, and Lou Llobell will be playing the part of her mother, Gaal Dornick.

In an Apple TV Plus press release (via Esquire), it was also revealed that ten new cast members had been added for Foundation season 2.

“With season 2, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns,” Goyer said. “We’re playing the long game with Foundation, and I’m grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We’re about to fold some serious space.”

The new stars joining the roster include the likes of Isabella Laughland of Harry Potter fame, and The Wheel of Time‘s Sandra Yi Sencindiver. However, it should be noted that only four of the listed additions are from the novels among the new characters. So it looks like we are in for some juicy new character dynamics that may surprise even the biggest Foundation fans.

Here is the expected cast of Foundations season 2:

Jared Harris as Hari Seldon

Lee Pace as Brother Day

Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick

Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin

Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel

Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk

Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn

Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant

Kulvinder Ghir as Poly Verisof

Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Enjoiner Rue

Ella-Rae Smith as Queen Sareth

Dimitri Leonidas as Hober Mallow

Ben Daniels as Bel Riose

Holt McCallany as Warden Jaegger Fount

Mikael Persbrandt as The Warlord of Kalgan

Rachel House as Tellem Bond,

Nimrat Kaur as Yanna Seldon

And there you have it! That is everything we know about Foundation season 2. For more sci-fi fun, here are our guides to The Mandalorian season 3 and Dune Part 2.