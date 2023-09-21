Fire Country season 2 release date, cast, plot, and more news

What’s the Fire Country season 2 release date? Is it getting hot in here, or is it just us? Actually, it’s Fire Country, the Jerry Bruckheimer produced (yes, you read that correctly) drama series that tackles fires, frustrations, and a battle to save California’s wildlife.

Fire Country follows Bode Donovan, a young man who hopes to shorten his prison sentence by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program. Through this, he winds up fighting raging fires side-by-side with firefighters and other convicts. On paper, it sounds like the stuff the best drama series are made of, so it’s no surprise that it’s been renewed for a second season.

For many, some of the best TV series revolve around the subject of firefighters; 9-1-1: Lone Star, Station 19, and Chicago Fire are just a few of the shows surrounding the topic, and Fire Country is now part of the crew. So, what’s there to know about the Fire Country season 2 release date, cast, plot, and more? Read ahead to find out!

What’s the Fire Country season 2 release date?

Fire Country season 2 was renewed in January 2023, and although there’s no confirmed release date yet, all signs point to mid-2024.

It was expected that the new season might land sometime in October 2023, but that’s not looking possible with the ongoing 2023 Writers Strike and Actors Strike. We know the first season took around nine months to shoot, so season 2 would probably have the same time frame. With this in mind, a mid-2024 date looks more realistic if a fair deal can be struck soon.

All this is if the series doesn’t get cancelled altogether. There has been some backlash from real members of Cal Fire, saying that the show is a misrepresentation of the agency. They even rallied for a disclaimer to be shown before each episode, disavowing the fictional series from its real-life counterpart, but this was refused.

That said, there has been no word of cancellation yet, even with the negative response, but we’ll be sure and keep you up to date with any news.

Who’s in the Fire Country season 2 cast?

We expect all of the main cast to return to Fire Country season 2, with Max Thieriot to lead once again as Bode Donovan.

That said, we know Fiona Rene won’t be returning as Rebecca, as the character sadly met her end while trying to save Eve in season 1 after she got stuck under a tree. We also know that two new faces will be joining: Rebecca Mader as Faye and Kanoa Goo as Kyle, a swimmer who’s poised to become Bode’s romantic rival for Gabriela’s affections.

Here’s the expected Fire Country season 2 cast:

Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan

Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford

Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez

Rebecca Mader as Faye

Kanoa Goo as Kyle

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards

Diane Farr as Sharon Leone

Billy Burke as Vince Leone

W. Tré Davis as Freddy “Goat” Mills

Michael Trucco as Luke Leone

Jade Pettyjohn as Riley Leone

Sabina Gadecki as Cara

What’s Fire Country season 2 about?

Season 1 ended on something of a cliffhanger and gave Fire Country season 2 plenty of options for storylines, namely surrounding Bode’s sacrifice for Freddy.

Season 1 ended with Bode’s drug test coming back positive and facing accusations of drug smuggling. In the end, Bode decided to take the blame in order to try to overturn Freddy’s false conviction. It was a selfless act, but it means Bode will no doubt face new challenges come season 2 to try and correct the course of his life again.

Meanwhile, as expected for a show of this genre, there’s the question of a certain baby daddy. Jake found out that Cara, Bode’s ex, is pregnant. And what’s more, she’s unsure who the father is. Classic. Is the baby Bode’s? Well, we’ll just have to wait and see, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it all winds up resulting in another major twist.

All this was merely backdrop for some fans; we are far more preoccupied with the question of whether Bode and Gabriela will finally get together. Season 1 saw them finally realizing their feelings, but it all came tumbling down when the drug smuggling issue reared its ugly head. Now, Bode is pushing Gabriela away, so we imagine a lot of season 2 will focus in on their will-they-won’t-they romantic battle.

Is there a Fire Country season 2 trailer?

There’s no Fire Country season 2 trailer yet, and there likely won’t be until 2024.

Basically, we need to wait until the whole season has been filmed before we can even think about seeing a trailer. We’ll keep you up to date, but in the meantime, refresh your memory of the show so far with the trailer for season 1 below:

Where can I watch Fire Country season 2?

Fire Country season 2 will likely air on the CBS network again, but you should also be able to catch it on the Paramount Plus streaming service not long after.

If you have Fubo, you can also stream it there, too. Otherwise, you’ll be looking to buy it on Amazon Prime Video for $19.99 for the entire first season.

If you’ve not already signed up for Prime, you can do that here, or see what’s new on Paramount Plus this month!

How many episodes of Fire Country season 2 will there be?

Since there were 22 episodes in the first season, we think Fire Country season 2 would contain the same amount.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

