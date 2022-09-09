Chicken Run 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is the Chicken Run 2 release date? Chicken Run holds a special place in the heart of The Digital Fix team, and news that the film was getting a sequel sent shockwaves through the office. OK, it didn’t because we weren’t a team then, but if we had been, what a day it would have been.

That said, we are all huge fans of Aardman’s underrated animated gem. The film sees a brave hen, Ginger, team up with a stuntman rooster Rocky to help her friends escape a fate worse than death, being made into a pie.

Basically, it’s a wonderful retelling of the war movie The Great Escape for kids (w resisted the urge to call it egg-cellent). The sequel is now less than a year away, and people want to know what’s happening around the coop. Here’s everything we know about the Chicken Run 2 release date.

Chicken Run 2 release date speculation

Chicken Run 2 is set for release in 2023. Unfortunately, we can’t get any more specific than that now.

The animated movie was first announced on April 26 2018. It wasn’t until the twentieth anniversary of the film’s release in UK cinemas on June 30 2020, however, that the streaming service Netflix revealed it had acquired the rights to the film.

Filming began in early 2021, but stop-motion takes an awfully long time to get right, so don’t worry too much about the extra long production time.

Chicken Run 2 cast

A number of the original Chicken Run cast are not reprising their roles. Most notably, Julia Sawalha will not return as Ginger. Instead, Westworld star Thandiwe Newton will be our lead hen.

The decision to recast was met with widespread criticism, and Sawalha responded to the news in a statement, writing, “I have officially been plucked, stuffed and roasted.” Sawalha isn’t the only actor to get the chop. Mel Gibson was also not asked to return as Rock; he’ll be replaced by Zachary Levi.

Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, and Lynn Ferguson will all reprise their respective roles of Babs, Bunty, and Mac. Nick Mohammed and Josie Sedgwick-Davies will join the cast as two new characters, Dr Fry and Frizzle.

Who’s in the Chicken Run cast?

Thandiwe Newton as Ginger

Zachary Levi as Rocky

David Bradley as Fowler

Jane Horrocks as Babs

Imelda Staunton as Bunty

Lynn Ferguson as Mac

Romesh Ranganathan as Nick

Daniel Mays as Fetcher

Nick Mohammed as Dr Fry

Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle

Chicken Run 2 plot speculation

As of September 2022, Chicken Run 2 doesn’t have an official synopsis. That said, we can infer a few things from the end of the first movie. We imagine the family movie will pick up where the first left off, with the chickens now living free without the looming threat of the pie machine. Undoubtedly something dramatic will then happen, forcing the hens on a new adventure.

The kids movie is officially titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, so we’re going to guess ‘The Nugget,’ whatever it is, plays a central role in the film. Could it be a person? Or could it be that people’s obsession with chicken nuggets puts the birds at risk again?

Where can I watch Chicken Run 2?

You can watch Chicken Run 2 exclusively on the streaming service Netflix. While you wait, you can check out our list of the best Netflix movies.