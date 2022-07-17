Shrek 5 release date speculation, trailer, cast and more

What is the Shrek 5 release date? Shrek is arguably one of the most famous animated movies of the last few decades thanks to its heartfelt story about finding true love in unlikely places. Although, let’s face it, the reason it’s really become so popular online is the sheer amount of memes it’s given birth to.

Whether it’s the depraved Shrek is Love, Shrek is Life videos, or the avalanche of ogre-the-top Twitter puns, Shrek has cemented himself as a pop culture icon. Although after four films, two spin-offs, and a handful of short movies, some fans have accepted that Shrek may never get to go on another adventure with Donkey (Eddie Murphy), Fiona (Charlize Theron), and the wide array of magical creatures in the fairytale world. Thankfully Paramount and Illumination are still committed to more adventures in the franchise, including 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which once again follows Antonio Banderas’ titular swashbuckling feline hero.

But will Mike Myers’ Lord of the swamp ever return to the big screen?Yes, we can confirm that a brand new movie is in development, and we already know a little about what to expect from the story. So check yourself before you Shrek yourself and let’s take a look at everything we know about Shrek 5.

Shrek 5 release date speculation

Shrek 5 has been in development ever since Universal splashed out and bought DreamWorks Entertainment back in 2017, as talented executive and producer Chris Meledandri was touted to join the senior leadership of the studio (via Variety).

Instead, he decided to take the reins of the Shrek franchise, immediately focusing on a brand-new Puss in Boots movie as well as another feature-length Shrek adventure. (It’s also worth noting that Meledandri is working on the Super Mario Bros. movie, which is set to star Chris Pratt as the titular plumber…)

Shrek 5 was originally planned for a 2019 release, before rumours online suggested that it’d arrive at the end of 2022. Clearly, that isn’t the case otherwise; Universal would’ve officially announced the sequel already with first images or the first trailer.

But unfortunately, the film has no release date currently, so even if Universal is deep into production on Shrek 5 now, it’s still going to be at least a year before he stomps onto the big screen.

So, fans will just have to make do with the previous movies and the vast amount of memes that are out there already while they wait for Shrek 5.

Is there a Shrek 5 trailer?

Surprise surprise, there isn’t a Shrek 5 trailer. Sorry about that. But there is a trailer for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish as a consolation prize!

Oh yes, the swashbuckling cat is back after he’s used eight of his nine lives, and he’s forced to look at what he wants to do with the time he has left. Does he want to go on some fun, but meaningless adventure – or does he want to leave some kind of legacy behind? That’s surprisingly deep for a film about a cat masquerading as Zorro.

The newest trailer for The Last Wish reveals that the sword-wielding feline has used up his nine lives because of his reckless nature – which isn’t exactly ideal when Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears are hunting him down because of his infamous reputation. Thankfully, Puss teams up with Kitty SoftPaws (Salma Hayek) and therapy dog Perro (Harvey Guillen) to get one final chance at life.

The Puss in Boots sequel is a perfect opportunity to tease the future of the franchise with some kind-of crossover or tease about Shrek 5, because the titular cat has been around since 2004’s Shrek 2.

Shrek 5 plot speculation

But even if Puss in Boots does tease Shrek 5, what’s going to happen in the next movie? Well, it’s possible that it won’t be a typical sequel. Chris Meledandri told Variety that Illumination is taking a fresh approach to Shrek, saying:

“The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels.”

It almost sounds like they’re going for the legacy sequel approach… Shrek: The Swamp Awakens? Shresurrections? Shrek: 2049? Shrek & Donkey Face the Swamp? Or will they keep it simple with just, Shrek? Who knows.

The task of reinventing Shrek falls to screenwriter Michael McCullers, who’s previously worked on Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Thunderbirds, and The Boss Baby. When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, McCullers teased his approach to the project.

“It’s really personal to me. It’s got a pretty big reinvention behind it that I guess I can’t really reveal, but since DreamWorks was sold to Universal in that time for over $3 billion, I imagine they’re particularly interested in it stepping up and actually figuring out the future of the franchise in that way on the corporate level.”

The scribe also pointed out that Illumination needed to take the franchise in a fresh direction because of how beloved the previous films are.

“Reinvention was sort of called for. There’s been four movies and a lot of material, so the characters are pretty beloved and they’re great characters, but you also have to think of a pretty new take at that point.”

Shrek 5 cast speculation

The most important question about this new Shrek film is whether DreamWorks and Illumination are bringing the original cast back to reprise their roles from the previous movies.

Because their vocal performances are so integral to the characters, it would be incredibly difficult to replace them with new stars – and Chris Meledandri is more than aware of the legacy they created.

He told Variety, “When you look back on those vocal performances they’re awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations.”

Thankfully, Mike Myers is ready to jump back into the role – as the star recently told GQ that he’d love to do a Shrek movie every year. “The concept of going from a self-loathing ogre to a self-accepting ogre was meaningful to me. I love playing Shrek. If I had to do one ‘Shrek a year I’d be thrilled.”

So hopefully, Eddie Murphy, Charlize Theron, and more follow suit for Shrek 5 (or whatever it ends up being called) for one last ride to the swamp.