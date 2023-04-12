Barry cast and characters – meet the stars of the HBO show

Who is in the Barry cast? HBO Max has been giving us banger after banger when it comes to TV series. But in the case of critically acclaimed dark comedies, few can beat Barry.

Since 2018, fans have followed the adventures of the Hitman/aspiring actor Barry Berkman (or should we say Barry Block?). We have seen revenge, some bad play readings, and plenty of murder throughout the TV series. Still, despite multiple seasons, many fans may be wondering who the actors behind their favourite Barry characters are.

Well, The Digital Fix has got you covered. Ahead of the Barry season 4 release date, we have gathered all the intel you need to know on the Barry cast and characters. From their part in the comedy series to the stars’ past credits, we have left no TV stone unturned.

The Barry cast and characters list:

Bill Hader as Barry Berkman

Bill Hader plays our titular hitman turned actor Barry Berkman. Throughout Barry season 1 , 2 and 3, Hader has played the character expertly – weaving comedy with Barry’s feelings of trauma and depression. We have laughed, cried, and as we go into Barry season 4, we will see Hader play the role with a new direction as he is now behind bars.

Besides Barry, Hader has had a stellar career in Hollywood, working in multiple comedy movies, TV series and some voice-over work. Past credits include the Pixar movie Inside Out, the drama movie Skeleton Twins, and the horror movie It: Chapter Two.

Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed

Joining Barry in the quest for hitting the big time is the aspiring actor Sally Reed, played by Sarah Goldberg. Since the beginning of the comedy series, Sally has worked as Barry’s guide towards a more fulfilling life, and over the episodes, has helped him to grow. We have also seen Sally and Barry become a couple – and break up in season 3.

Goldberg may have earned an Emmy nomination for Barry, but the star has been in plenty of other work too. She starred in the 2020 thriller movie The Night House, had a small role in the Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises, and was on the drama series Sisters. While she is expected to return for Barry season 4, fans can also look forward to seeing Goldberg in the new movie Silent Retreat.

Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches

Stephen Root is one of the most familiar faces in Barry. Before he took on the role of Monroe (aka Barry’s Hitman enabler and general untrustworthy person), Root starred in some of the best movies in recent years and an iconic TV series.

You may recognise him from the neo-Western No Country for Old Men, or the Jordan Peele movie Get Out. He has also appeared in shows such as Succession, Perry Mason, and Boardwalk Empire. Pretty impressive, right? Root is part of the Barry season 4 cast, and his character is currently out for revenge – so despite Barry cutting ties with the man, Monroe is definitely going to make a comeback.

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau

To Barry acting is his new life purpose after years of killing and depression. So, as you can imagine, his new acting teacher Gene Cousineau plays an important part in his development and the TV series as a whole.

Henry Winkler portrays Gene and has learnt throughout the series the importance of family and what he has personally lost over the years. In Barry Season 3, Gene betrayed Barry, meaning that retribution is coming – so expect some drama!

Before Barry, Winkler was already a TV star, having played Fonzie on the hit show Happy Days. Over the years, he has starred in multiple projects such as Arrested Development, The French Dispatch, and he even had a role in a Scream movie.

Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank

Probably the most entertaining gangster to watch, Anthony Carrigan plays the role of NoHo Hank in Barry. Despite being the leader for the Chechens in Los Angeles in season 2, NoHank isn’t really a born criminal. Instead, he is upbeat, a bit goofy and has a tendency to panic.

Carrigan’s biggest role is probably Barry, but he does also have quite a big DC past. Carrigan previously starred in Gotham and had a brief gig in the Arrowverse when he had a role in The Flash.

Michael Irby as Cristobal Sifuentes

The leader of the Bolivian mob, Michael Irby, plays the role of Cristobal Sifuentes and, like NoHo Hank, will be back for Barry season 4. And seeing as he will be back, fans can also expect to see him and Barry have a pretty complicated relationship too.

Besides Barry, Irby is known for his work on the Sons of Anarchy spin-off series Mayans MC. He has also had a pretty extensive career in crime dramas, having worked on Law and Order, CSI, Line of Fire, and The Mentalist.

D’Arcy Carden as Natalie Greer

Every star needs a rival, and in the case of Sally, hers is Natalie Greer, another actor who also happened to ruin her reputation after sending a recorded confrontation to a tabloid. Carden plays Natalie in the series and is the perfect counterpart to Sally, and no doubt we will see the two’s relationship continue to be spicy in Barry season 4.

Besides Barry, Carden is an acclaimed TV actor, having worked on shows such as The Good Place, Broad City, and the horror series Creepyshow. Fans may also recognise her from her role in the 2022 rom-com Shotgun Wedding or as the voice on several animated series such as American Dad, Archer, and Poorly Drawn Lines.

Sarah Burns as Detective Mae Dunn

Detectives don’t have an easy ride in Barry. In fact, many get killed off. But Detective Mae Dunn is now on the Barry case and is determined to pick up where her predecessors left off. Sarah Burns takes on the role of the new detective in Barry season 4.

While Burns may not have starred in as recognisable projects as her co-stars on this list, she holds over 69 acting credits to her name, having worked on titles such as Werewolves Within, and Enlightened.

