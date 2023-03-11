Barry season 4 release date cast, plot, trailer, and more

When is the Barry season 4 release date? It’s pretty difficult to continue to tell the story of a hitman when that hitman is in jail. That’s the predicament facing the upcoming fourth season of Bill Hader’s HBO TV series Barry – following the dramatic conclusion to the third outing.

While the ending of Barry season three may have seemed like a definitive denouement for TV’s most widely acclaimed black comedy series, the green light has already been given for a fourth run of the TV series. So what can we expect in Barry season 4 and what do we know about the Barry season 4 release date?

Barry season 4 release date

Barry season 4 will be released on April 16 2023. In the USA, the show will once again air via HBO Max, while previous seasons have aired on Sky and NOW in the UK in tandem with the American release.

Barry season 4 trailer

The Barry season 4 trailer dropped on March 7, 2023. Watch it below.

Barry season 4 cast

All the major players from Barry season 3 are expected to return in the fourth series. That includes Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, Henry Winkler and Stephen Root.

Check out the full expected Barry season 4 cast below:

Bill Hader as Barry Berkman

Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau

Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches

Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank

Michael Irby as Cristobal Sifuentes

D’Arcy Carden as Natalie Greer

James Hiroyuki Liao as Albert Nguyen

Patrick Fischler as Lon Oneil

Barry season 4 plot

When we last saw hitman-turned-actor Barry Berkman, he was taken away by police, having been lured into an ambush by acting coach Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). Seems pretty final, right? Hitmen don’t tend to do much hitting of men when they’re in a jail cell.

Well, Hader told The Hollywood Reporter that this is anything but over. “I’ve always viewed this as one big Vanity Fair article,” he said. “I love true-crime stuff, so this is just the part where it’s like: ‘And then he got caught, and then this happened.’ There’s so much more to it.”

Hader thinks there’s plenty of story to tell here, even with Barry facing at least some justice for some of the crimes he has committed. The star isn’t afraid to push the show either in new and dark directions either, so Barry season 4 could go anywhere.

The star is remaining tight-lipped as to what will actually happen when season four arrives, but said he was “surprised” when people suggested that season three could be the final finale.

“There’s questions about Sally and Cousineau and Hank. We’ve now just gotten deeper into them and what they’re experiencing, and I want to see how they handle that,” said Hader in his Hollywood Reporter interview.

Speaking of those other characters, Hader has also been clear that the contagion of murder is spreading through the world of his show. Barry’s sometimes-partner Sally (Sarah Goldberg) and Chechen mafia man NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) have been given what Hader referred to in an interview with The Wrap as “Barry’s disease”. They kill people now, and people who kill don’t tend to be especially happy folk.

On that note, Hader also addressed the suggestion that the show had become too bleak and had completely shed any suggestion of the comedy it was originally sold as being.

He told The Wrap: “I just am like, is it as bleak as the news? Not really. Is it maybe a reflection of the news? Yeah. Is it a reflection of hopefully human nature and how people have treated each other since the beginning of time? Maybe. I don’t know. But that’s how I feel.”

Will Barry season 4 be the final season?

Yes, Barry season 4 will be the final series. Hader himself confirmed the news in an interview with Variety, where he explained “a very clear ending presented itself.”

Will Barry season 4 be the final season?

Yes, Barry season 4 will be the final series. Hader himself confirmed the news in an interview with Variety, where he explained "a very clear ending presented itself."