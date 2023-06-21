Yellowstone creator hopes Kevin Costner’s new movie is “worth it”

Taylor Sheridan has addressed Kevin Costner's exit from drama series Yellowstone, discussing the star's new movie, Horizon, which is currently in production.

It’s a complicated time for Yellowstone, and creator Taylor Sheridan has finally responded to some of what’s going around. He was asked about Kevin Costner, who leads Yellowstone and has been instrumental in it becoming one of the best TV series around, and got candid in his response.

“My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered, his creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful,” Sheridan tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting.”

He’s referring to rumours and reports of disruption behind the scenes of Yellowstone. Much of the consternation has pointed towards Costner, but nothing really concrete has come out besides that Yellowstone season 5 will be the end of the drama series, in lieu of more spin-offs.

Currently, Costner’s making his new movie, an epic Western told across four installments called Horizon. Sheridan thinks Costner’s gotten some unfair flack, and he’s excited for the Horizon release date, just like us.

“He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it,” Sheridan states. “His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [Horizon is] worth it — and that it’s a good one.”

We can but wait and see on that, for when Yellowstone season 5 part 2 might arrive. Filming hasn’t started on the concluding episodes, and the 2023 Writers Strike has pushed back production across Hollywood regardless.

In any case, we have the 1923 season 2 release date, 6666 release date, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves release date. If Costner’s exit has you feeling down, you might enjoy our feature on Yellowstone breaking up with you.

