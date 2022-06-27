Westworld cast – who are the stars of the HBO series?

Where is the Westworld cast now? “These violent delights have violent ends”. These six little words kickstarted the events of Westworld, a sci-fi series that sees artificial beings known as Host’s rebel against the humans that built them.

Bloody, brutal, and wildly entertaining, the TV series was based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name and is an exploration of the nature of the self and artificial intelligence. The series stars a number of talented actors, so ahead of the fourth season premiere, we thought it would be fun to look into the Westworld cast and see what they were doing before the robotic rebellion, as well as what they’re up to after it.

Now over the course of three seasons, big names have come and gone from the credits – including Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins – so for the sake of conciseness, we’ve boiled this list down to the most prominent members of the Westworld cast. So we’re sorry if your favourite character didn’t make the cut.

Who’s in the Westworld cast?

Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs

Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols

James Marsden as Teddy Flood

Ed Harris as The Man in Black

Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores

Luke Hemsworth – Ashley Stubbs

Luke Hemsworth – the brother of the MCU’s Thor – plays Ashley Stubbs, Westworld’s Head of Security. He was supposed to be in charge of keeping guests safe from the robotic Hosts, but that didn’t go too well.

Man or machine: Best robot movies

Aside from Westworld, Hemsworth is probably best known for playing the villainous Nathan Tyson on Neighbours, although he’s also starred in films like Crypto and The Death of Me. Luke has also appeared in the MCU playing Thor (sort of).

In Taika Waititi’s Thor movie Ragnarok, he played an Asgardian actor playing Thor and will apparently reprise the role in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Tessa Thompson – Charlotte Hale

Another Thor alumni, Tessa Thompson, plays Charlotte Hale on Westworld. Hale was on the Delos board and was sent to Westworld to deal with the Host uprising.

Unfortunately for Hale, things didn’t go to plan, and she was killed by Dolores, but that wasn’t the end of Thompson’s tenure on the show. A duplicate of her body was created and used by Dolores to masquerade as Hale in the real world.

Valkyrie! Marvel movies in order

Thompson got her start starring in TV series like Cold Case and Veronica Mars, but she got her big break with the dark comedy movie Dear White People. Since then, Thompson’s gone on to become one of the biggest movie stars in the world, starring in the likes of Creed, Thor: Ragnarok, Men in Black, and the critically acclaimed drama movie Selma.

She was recently nominated for the Best Actress in a Leading Role BAFTA for her work in the Netflix movie Passing, and you can see her next in the MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

Aaron Paul – Caleb Nichols

Aaron Paul plays Caleb Nichols, a construction worker and petty criminal who gets embroiled in the Hosts uprising after a chance encounter with Dolores.

Paul’s no stranger to playing an out-of-his-depth petty criminal, though. For six years, he played Jesse Pinkman, the lovable but hapless partner of Walter White on Breaking Bad, a role he recently reprised for the film El Camino.

Breaking Bad: Best Netflix series

Before then, Paul worked as a bit player on numerous TV series like Beverly Hills, 90210, The X-Files, and ER. He also starred in films including Help I’m a Fish, Mission: Impossible III, and The Last House on the Left remake.

James Marsden – Teddy Flood

Poor hopeless Teddy. In the first episode of Westworld, it seemed like Marsden was playing the hero, but it was quickly revealed this gunfighter was doomed to die.

Even when the Hosts revolted, Teddy didn’t last long, choosing to take his own life after realising that Dolores deliberately altered his personality to make him more compliant.

Gotta go fast: Sonic 3 release date

Marsden’s career began in the early ’90s on the TV series Joe’s Life and The Nanny. He got his big break in 2000, though, when he starred in the first X-Men movie as Cyclops. Marsden went on to play the mutant throughout the original trilogy and reprised the role in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Marsden also appeared in the DC movie Superman Returns and the Disney movie Enchanted. He’s probably best known these days for playing Tom Wachowski in the Sonic movies, and you can see him next in Disenchanted.

Ed Harris – The Man in Black

All good stories need a great villain, and Ed Harris makes for a great bad guy. The Man in Black, aka William, is a complicated character who wants to use Hosts to achieve immortality. While he was kind of successful, let’s just say that digital immortality wasn’t quite what he expected.

Harris is a veteran of the small and silver screen and earned countless awards and nominations during his six-decade-long career. Harris has starred in far too many films and TV shows to list, but his filmography includes movies like The Abyss, The Truman Show, Snowpiercer, and Mother!

He also played Gene Kranz in Apollo 13, a role that earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscars.

Thandiwe Newton – Maeve Millay

Thandiwe Newton plays Maeve on Westworld (arguably the show’s best character). Maeve started off as the madam of Sweetwater, but she gains sentience through Dolores and starts hunting for her daughter, becoming a key figure in the Host uprising in the process.

Newton is a living legend with a filmography as long as your arm. She got her start in the 1991 film Flirting, but arguably, her big break came when she starred in the Oprah Winfrey movie Beloved.

Chicken Run: Best animated movie

Since then, she’s starred in films like Mission: Impossible II, The Pursuit of Happyness, Run Fatboy Run, and the Star Wars movie Solo. She also won a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the movie Crash.

Aside from Westworld, Newton has appeared in numerous TV series, including ER, Line of Duty, and Big Mouth. You can see her next in the sequel to Aardman’s Chicken Run, where she’ll be playing Ginger.

Jeffrey Wright – Bernard Lowe

Jeffrey Wright plays Bernard Lowe. Bernard served as Westworld’s Head of Programming until it was revealed to him he was actually a Host. Specifically, he’s a duplicate of Arnold Weber, who helped create the Hosts.

An accomplished theatre actor Wright got his start working off-Broadway theatres but quickly transitioned to films with Presumed Innocent. From there, he won acclaim for his star turn in Basquiat, where he played the titular artist.

He watches: What If…? season 2 release date

Following his success, Wright appeared in a number of films, including Ride with the Devil, The Manchurian Candidate, and Lady in the Water, but it was arguably the role of Felix Leiter in the James Bond movies that made his name. Since then, Wright’s become a star, with his most popular role to date being Commisioner Gordon in The Batman movies.

Wright also appeared on numerous TV series, including What-If…?, House, Rick and Morty, and Boardwalk Empire, where he played the nefarious Valentin Narcisse.

Evan Rachel Wood – Dolores

Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores has been on the biggest journey of all the Westworld characters. She’s gone from the rancher’s daughter to the ruthless and violent leader of the Host uprising, swapping bodies along the way.

Wood got her start in the ’90s as a child actor appearing in TV movies like Search for Grace, A Father for Charlie, and Death in Small Doses. Her big break came when she dazzled critics with her performance in the drama movie Thirteen.

She went on to appear in The Missing, The Wrestler, and The Conspirator. Wood also appeared in the animated movie Frozen 2, where she played Queen Iduna. Arguably, though, Wood is better known for her TV work, and she’s appeared in series like The West Wing, True Blood, as well as What We Do in the Shadows.