Westworld season 5 release date speculation, cast, and more

When is the Westworld season 5 release date? Those who have remained loyal to the hit sci-fi series will be desperate for more, since Westworld season 4 ended in August. The TV series, which is based on a 1973 movie of the same name, has divided audiences since its debut in 2016, but the mystery ain’t over yet.

We’ve seen some incredible names come and go in the Westworld cast through the years, from Hollywood veterans like Ed Harris and Anthony Hopkins, to MCU star Tessa Thompson, and more recently, Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul. That’s not to mention the talent of Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, and Jeffrey Wright, who have been mainstays since day one.

So, what’s next for this mind-bending drama series? Well, we’ve got all the details you need regarding the Westworld season 5 release date, including who will be involved, and what exactly could happen in the show moving forward.

Westworld season 5 release date speculation

There has been no official confirmation that Westworld season 5 will actually happen, so we don’t have a release date at the moment. If we had to estimate, we would suggest a summer 2024 premiere is likely.

Nevertheless, star Ed Harris has suggested there will indeed be a fifth and final instalment. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in July 2022, Harris said, “I have no idea what they’re planning. We have one more season, which will start filming next April and May. I have no idea where that’s going to end up.”

So, filming in April or May 2023 would align with our thinking that we will see a similar release window for Westworld season 5 as we saw with season 4, which premiered in June 2022.

Westworld season 5 plot speculation

While the season 4 finale tied up a fair few loose ends, it would appear there is still a little bit of work to be done before the Westworld journey is complete. With the future of humanity and the hosts on the line, Dolores will likely determine the fate of the “next world”.

Westworld showrunner Lisa Joy has told Deadline that she and creator Jonathan Nolan had “always had an ending in mind” and teased “we have not quite reached that yet.” Clearly, there are some pieces of the puzzle left to solve then and there’s sure to be plenty of plot twists along the way.

By the end of season 4, we learned that the human race and the AI hosts caused their own annihilation, and that all life on Earth had ended. The virtual worlds of The Sublime are all that remain, so Dolores would need to return to the Western setting and complete a test to see whether there is any chance of sentient life returning to Earth.

There are also plenty of teasers dotted throughout the past four seasons that still need to be connected. Lisa Joy told Vulture, “we’ve left clues and flash-forwards throughout the season as to things that will happen,” so it stands to reason that we will see those little plot points addressed.

Westworld season 5 cast speculation

While we don’t know for sure, we can be pretty certain that Westworld season 5 would feature Evan Rachel Wood. What’s fascinating though, is that within a virtual setting, pretty much any cast member from the past could return for a final swansong.

Judging by Ed Harris’ revelation that a fifth season is in the offing, it would also be safe to assume that he has a part to play in the next chapter of Westworld.

One character we are almost certain won’t be coming back, is Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale. Lisa Joy told Deadline, “Some deaths must be respected,” before adding “if you do crush your CPU like that; that is where the soul of the host resides, so to speak. So, yes, no more Hale.”

So, no Tessa, but as Joy says, “There are ways of conjuring characters back. There are some faces we will see again.” While purely speculative, this definitely opens the doors for the likes of Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve, Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard, and Aaron Paul’s Caleb to return for Westworld season 5, despite being killed in the season 4 finale.

That's all we know about the Westworld season 5 release date at the moment, but more details will emerge as time goes by and we will be right here to keep you updated.