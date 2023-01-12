Vikings Valhalla season 3 release date speculation, cast, and more

What is the Vikings Valhalla season 3 release date? Netflix offered audiences a continuation of the original Vikings show with its sprawling epic Vikings Valhalla, and we’re looking ahead to what’s next for our favourite warriors.

The Vikings Valhalla season 2 release date has just arrived, and we’ve got all the information you need on where to watch Vikings Valhalla season 2 if you need it. The fact you are reading this guide however, suggests you have already binged the second instalment of the TV series and want more.

So, let’s dive into the history books and see what we can find out about the Vikings Valhalla season 3 release date, who will be a part of the Netflix series next time around, and what might happen to the characters.

Vikings Valhalla season 3 release date speculation

Netflix hasn’t announced the Vikings Valhalla season 3 release date, but we estimate it’ll probably come out in January 2024.

The first season of Vikings Valhalla dropped on the streaming service in January 2022, and the second season has just arrived in January 2023. Judging by that pattern, we can assume the next instalment will follow suit.

The good news is season 3 has got the green light from Netflix, so we know it’s definitely on the horizon.

Vikings Valhalla season 3 plot speculation

At the time of writing, there is no concrete information regarding the Vikings Valhalla season 3 plot, but we can expect plenty more bloody battles and epic voyages.

We can look at the events of season 2 of the drama series for more clues as to what might come next. It’s likely the blossoming relationship between Harald and Freydis will continue to play a key part in proceedings.

Still, the latter’s role as the Last Daughter of Uppsala also makes her a crucial figure in the ongoing war, too. Will love find a way to survive all of that?

As for the other lead character, Leif Erikson, it’s all about the fight for him. We’ve seen this young warrior develop a fierce rage and rack up quite the kill count over the course of two seasons so far, and we’re sure he will have more foes to strike down in season 3.

Vikings Valhalla season 3 cast speculation

While nothing is written in stone, we are fairly sure that the lead trio of Leo Suter, Sam Corlett, and Frida Gustavsson will return as their respective characters, Harald, Leif, and Freydis, for season 3.

Beyond that, we will need to binge season 2 and find out who makes it out alive before speculating who will return for season 3 of the thriller series.

