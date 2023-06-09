Everyone who dies in Transformers Rise of the Beasts. When you’ve got Autobots and Terrorcons coming head-to-head in the depths of the Peruvian jungle with the entire fate of the universe at stake, there are bound to be a few casualties.

And although most of the Transformers characters in the new Transformers movie don’t actually have a beating heart, that doesn’t mean that their deaths can’t be affecting. And in this flick, a fair few robots meet their end.

So whether you want to know what you can expect from the robot movie, or if you just need reminding of what you’ve already seen, we’ve got you. Here’s everyone who dies in Transformers Rise of the Beasts. (Spoiler alert, obviously.)

Everyone who dies in Transformers Rise of the Beasts:

Bumblebee

Airazor

Scourge

Bumblebee (…kind of)

Autobot fans might be shocked to hear that fan favorite Bumblebee bites the dust in Rise of the Beasts, but they shouldn’t be too worried. After being stabbed by Scourge‘s claw during the museum fight sequence, the Autobots and humans bring Bee’s body with them to Peru.

Luckily, the Peruvian jungle is flowing with Energon (or, as we like to think of it, Transformer Juice.) When he’s laid to rest, the Energon is later activated by the Transwarp Key during the big battle, bringing Bee back to life.

He returns to join the big fight, blasting LL Cool J and kicking robotic butt no problem. (Mind you, Bumblebee does appear in the Michael Bay movies, which take place later in the timeline, so those in the know may have seen his resurrection coming.)

Airazor

Airazor, voiced in the Transformers cast by Star Trek‘s Michelle Yeoh, meets her end in Rise of the Beasts. The Maximal takes the form of an eagle, and during a chase sequence that takes place in Peru, she’s wounded by Scourge’s technology. He manages to corrupt her form by launching a small piece of machinery onto her, which slowly overtakes her and drives her mad.

Eventually, she succumbs to it, and when she attacks the humans and Maximals, Optimus Primal is forced to kill her.

Scourge

Scourge is killed during the final battle in Rise of the Beasts, and rightly so. As the action movie‘s big bad, we knew he was going to get his comeuppance one way or the other. During the big fight scene between Autobots and Terrorcons that takes place at a volcano, Scourge comes face-to-face with Optimus Prime.

When he gets the upper hand, Optimus Prime shoves Scourge backwards into the flowing lava. Scourge isn’t exactly fireproof, so he’s quickly killed.

There you have it! Everyone who dies in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. For all you need to know about one of this summer’s new movies, check out our guides on the Rise of the Beasts ending, the Rise of the Beasts post credit scene, and everything you need to know about G.I. Joe.

Plus, you can read our Rise of the Beasts review to find out what we thought and see what we dub as the best Transformers movie.

And, if you need a break from the robots in disguise, you can visit our list of the best movies of all time.