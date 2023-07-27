The Witcher season 3 filming made Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan cry

At times, The Witcher can certainly be a tearjerker. But for The Witcher stars Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and Freya Allan (Ciri), working on the third season of the fantasy series had them tearing up for a more unexpected reason.

In an interview with The Digital Fix, The Witcher cast members looked back on the first episode of season 3 — and admitted that filming the Netflix series ended up being a little more emotional than they anticipated.

“It was cold. We were in Slovenia shooting,” Chalotra explained. “It was very cold, and on the second day of shooting I remember bawling my eyes out because I couldn’t feel my feet, so that was when my journey began this season.”

Unfortunately, it looks like Chalotra’s tears had a chain reaction, with Allan admitting, “I remember bawling my eyes out too because I was like, ‘This is just too much!’”

And we hate to burst your bubble, but that delicious food you saw them eating in episode 1 wasn’t all that appetizing IRL either. “It was literally a bowl of water with leaves floating in it,” Allan added.

