Is The Witcher season 3 streaming? How to watch the fantasy series

How to watch The Witcher season 3. Henry Cavill’s back for one last fight as the White Wolf, and Witcher fans across the world will be tuning in for the actor’s big goodbye.

The Witcher‘s return on Netflix is one of the biggest TV events of the year, especially for the streaming service, and will see Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier back once again. The season ups the stakes, and sees Geralt and Yennefer on the run across The Continent as they seek to protect the young Ciri, who is becoming increasingly powerful.

If you’re a fan of one of the best fantasy series, you’ll be tuning in. Here’s our guide on how to watch The Witcher season 3 with all streaming options.

Where can I watch The Witcher season 3?

The Witcher season 3 will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix upon its release on June 29, 2023. The second half of the season then drops a month later on July 27.

Netflix develops The Witcher TV series, so all future movies and further spin-offs will also be landing on the streaming service, for the foreseeable.

Is The Witcher season 3 streaming?

The Witcher season 3 is streaming on Netflix.

This is the only streaming service where you can watch The Witcher, and it’s where you can also catch previous seasons, the animated movie, and spin-offs.

Is The Witcher season 3 on Netflix

Yes, The Witcher season 3 is streaming on Netflix along with all other Witcher content including Nightmare of the Wolf and Blood Origin. The Witcher is a Netflix exclusive, so it expected to remain on the platform indefinitely.

Is The Witcher season 3 on Disney Plus

The Witcher season 3 is not on Disney Plus, and neither is any other content from the Witcher-verse, which is exclusive to Netflix.

Is The Witcher season 3 on Prime Video

The Witcher season 3 is not available to stream or rent on Amazon Prime Video. We don’t imagine it will be in the future, either.

Is The Witcher season 3 on Blu-ray?

The Witcher season 3 is no on Blu-ray, however, the Netflix series has had a physical release in the past. The Witcher season 1 released on Blu-ray, so there is a chance that Netflix could do the same for Cavill’s final season.

