Who dies in The Witcher season 3 volume 2? Spoilers ahead for The Witcher season 3.

The Witcher is back after a short break with the final episodes of season 3. As with any season of the show, fans are expecting death and there are some names in The Witcher cast who won’t be returning for another adventure. It starts with a battle and ends with one too, which can only mean some characters coming to an untimely end.

There are, of course, plenty of unnamed characters who meet their demise, including unnamed mages and soldiers. But we’re focussing on the named characters who we, and you, actually care about. Here’s everyone who dies in The Witcher season 3 volume 2. It’s not the longest list, but there are some big names on there nevertheless.

Who dies in The Witcher season 3 Volume 2?

Artorius

Stregobor

Rience

Tissaia

King Vizimir of Redania

Artorius

As the mages defended Aretuza from Cahir’s attack and the Scoia’tael, it was inevitable that there would be some casualties. In fact, there were plenty, and numerous unnamed mages were filled with arrows and killed.

Artorious was one of the unlucky ones, stabbed by Fringilla. He’s been in it since the start, and while we haven’t really gotten to know him, we’ll still miss him. He seemed fairly cool.

Stregobor

Unlike Artorious, Stregobor wasn’t pretty cool. He’s been a minor villain throughout the show, and we were never fans (and nor was Geralt). But, we have to admit, he did redeem himself slightly toward the end as he appeared to sacrifice himself to save his fellow mages.

Embracing the rage of fire magic, Stregobor took matters into his own hands and ended the battle in a burning blaze of glory. We don’t think he made it out alive.

Rience

During the attack on Aretuza, while Ciri and Yennefer are exposed in the open landscape, the pesky fire mage Rience appears to attack them once again. He looks to have them corneed, but then comes Geralt.

With the help of a portal, and a well aimed sword-throw from Yennefer, Geralt takes Rience by surprise and (how can we put this delicately?) un-joins the mage’s head from his neck with a single slice. We won’t miss you, Rience, you fiery devil.

Tissaia

Perhaps the most emotional loss of the season, we will truly miss the wonderful Tissaia. She’s been a mercurial presence in The Witcher as the harsh-but-wise mentor and pseudo-mother to Yennefer.

Following on from the destruction of Aretuza, Tissaia took her own life, putting an end to the Council of Mages and paving the way forward for Yennefer to create the Lodge of Sorceresses. Her death left Yennefer distraught, but determined to step up and take her place as the leader of the group.

King Vizimir of Redania

Vizimir, the king of Redania, is assassinated with a knife across the throat on behalf of the powerful (or, should that be powlful) sorceress Philippa Eilhart. Removing the unpredictable king allows Eilhart and Djikstra to orchestrate the accession of Prince Radovid to the throne, which in turn gives them more power. Poor King Vizimir. He never stood a chance, really.

And that’s it. Yes, the main four survived to fight another day. Did you really expect anything different? This isn’t Game of Thrones, you know.

