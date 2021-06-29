The Matrix 4 trailer, release date and everything else we know

When is The Matrix 4 release date? After nearly two decades, the war between humans and machines is coming back to our screens. Neo and Trinity are returning for the science fiction movie sequel, and they’re bringing a cohort of friends new and old along to help battle those pesky agents.

Information is light on the ground about what director, producer, and co-writer Lana Wachowski’s plan is for the fourth Matrix movie. The entire production has been largely shrouded in secrecy, save some casting announcements here and there, and although the opening date is getting closer, we’re still none the wiser on many key aspects.

But that doesn’t mean we don’t know anything. Rest assured, we’ve jacked in to find everything worth knowing about Neo’s upcoming return, what you can expect from the action movie, and when it’s likely we’ll get to see some snippets of it. Air out your old leather trench coat, put on some Rage Against The Machine and P.O.D. at high volume, and get ready, because we’re going in.

What is The Matrix 4 release date?

The currently untitled fourth The Matrix movie is due to come out December 22, 2021. Like many movies over the last year-and-a-half, this is subject to change. The Matrix 4 was slated for May 21, 2021, a date shared with John Wick: Chapter 4, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a delay, to April 2022.

Then, The Matrix 4 was actually moved forward several months, landing in December 2021. US fans can look forward to a day-and-date release on HBO Max, per Warner Bros decision to have most of its cinematic calendar come out on the streaming service as well as theatres for the year.

Who’s in The Matrix 4 cast?

A small number of stars from the original The Matrix trilogy are reprising their roles here. Keanu Reeves is coming back to play Neo, and Carrie-Anne Moss is reprising her role as Trinity. Niobe (Jada Pinkett-Smith) is confirmed to return, The Merovingian (Lambert Wilson), and Agent Johnson (Daniel Bernhardt), too. Unfortunately, Laurence Fishburne isn’t returning as Morpheus.

New additions are Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Reimelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Ellen Hollman, Brian J. Smith, and Andrew Caldwell . Some, like Ricci, have appeared in previous Wachowski movies, like Speed Racer, and all are in unspecified roles for the time being.

When can we expect The Matrix 4 trailer?

The only public acknowledgement Warner Bros has provided for The Matrix 4 is a logo on an advertisement for its theatrical slate coming to HBO Max day-and-date. We don’t know exactly when The Matrix 4’s trailer will arrive, but since we’re less than six months away at time of writing, it should be soon.

Some images surfaced of filming in February 2020, and again in October 2020. In November 2020, it’s believed a party was held to signify filming had wrapped, and everything was going into post-production.

What is The Matrix 4 plot?

Although we’re without a synopsis still, some of the actors have commented on what we can expect. “[Wachowski] has written a beautiful, beautiful script,” Reeves told The One Show. “It’s a love story, it’s inspiring, it’s another version of a kind of call to wake up, and it entertains, some great action.”

Jessica Henwick, who plays Colleen Wing in Marvel’s Iron Fist, The Defenders, and Luke Cage, as well as appearing in Game of Thrones and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has talked up Wachowski’s filmmaking. “Yeah. Lana [Wachowski] is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then,” she told ComicBook. “I think she’s going to change the industry again with this film. There’s some camera rigs that I’ve never seen before that we’re using. That’s probably all I can say for that.”

We’ll just have to wait and see what that all amounts to – watch this space for more when we have it.