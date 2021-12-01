New The Matrix 4 trailer gives Keanu Reeves déja vu

A trailer for The Matrix 4 has given up some more clue as to what, exactly, the science fiction movie is about. In the footage, Neo (Keanu Reeves) appears to re-enter The Matrix, in order to retrieve his lost love, Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss).

We hear a familiar adage to start: “Deja Vu is usually a glitch in the Matrix”. This was spoken by Trinity in the original action movie, specifying that when you think you’ve seen something before, it means something’s been altered in the virtual world. Then we get a series of shots that appear to be recreated from the first film, with Neo once again crawling out of his mechanical womb after taking the Red Pill.

We get cuts from The Matrix and all its sequels, then, with Trinity, Neo, Morpheus, and some more voice-over. Johnathan Groff’s character asks about using old code when you can do something new, and another voice states maybe this isn’t the story we think it is. One particular moment seems to show an active battle between humans and machines, showing that not much changed after Neo’s sacrifice in The Matrix Revolutions.

All of which is to say, it looks like another sequel to The Matrix. Co-writer David Mitchell commented on the feature escaping definition as part of an ongoing franchise. “I cannot tell you what this film is about, but I could explain what it is not,” he said. “It’s certainly not yet one more sequel, but something autonomous that contains, however, the three Matrix that preceded in a really ingenious way.”

Lana Wachowski directs and co-writes the picture, with Aleksandar Hemon also working on the screenplay. In addition to the above, the mammoth cast includes Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Not long until we’ll see what this is all about regardless – The Matrix Resurrections is in theatres December 22. In the meantime, check out the best sci-fi series, or see if The Matrix is playing in IMAX near you.